As expected, the Ohio State football program has stayed in-house to fill a coaching hole.

Friday morning, Ryan Day formally announced that Corey Dennis has been promoted to quarterbacks coach. The promotion was preceded by Mike Yurcich leaving OSU to take over as the offensive coordinator at Texas.

“Corey is a talented young coach and someone I’ve worked closely alongside for three seasons,” the Ohio State football head coach said in announcing Dennis’ promotion. “He knows our system and he knows how we teach. I think he is going to allow us to develop some continuity in the quarterback room, and that’s important. I also believe that he is going to be an excellent recruiter for us.”

Dennis has spent the past five seasons in various roles as part of the Buckeyes football program.

Since July of 2018, Dennis served as a senior quality control coach who worked with both quarterbacks and wide receivers. In 2016-17, he was an offensive graduate assistant who mainly worked with wide receivers. In his first year with the program, he was an intern.

Dennis graduated from Georgia Tech in December of 2014. This will mark Dennis’ first on-field job at any level of football.

If nothing else, though, he’s got the backing of a Heiman Trophy winner.

“I think Corey is going to be a really good coach for a long time,“ current LSU and former OSU quarterback Joe Burrow said last week. “I texted him as soon as I saw the news and was fired up for him. He’s worked for that for a long time, and there’s nobody more deserving. He’s going to be a really good coach. I’m excited for him.”