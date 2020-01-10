As expected, the Ohio State football program has stayed in-house to fill a coaching hole.
Friday morning, Ryan Day formally announced that Corey Dennis has been promoted to quarterbacks coach. The promotion was preceded by Mike Yurcich leaving OSU to take over as the offensive coordinator at Texas.
“Corey is a talented young coach and someone I’ve worked closely alongside for three seasons,” the Ohio State football head coach said in announcing Dennis’ promotion. “He knows our system and he knows how we teach. I think he is going to allow us to develop some continuity in the quarterback room, and that’s important. I also believe that he is going to be an excellent recruiter for us.”
Dennis has spent the past five seasons in various roles as part of the Buckeyes football program.
Since July of 2018, Dennis served as a senior quality control coach who worked with both quarterbacks and wide receivers. In 2016-17, he was an offensive graduate assistant who mainly worked with wide receivers. In his first year with the program, he was an intern.
Dennis graduated from Georgia Tech in December of 2014. This will mark Dennis’ first on-field job at any level of football.
If nothing else, though, he’s got the backing of a Heiman Trophy winner.
“I think Corey is going to be a really good coach for a long time,“ current LSU and former OSU quarterback Joe Burrow said last week. “I texted him as soon as I saw the news and was fired up for him. He’s worked for that for a long time, and there’s nobody more deserving. He’s going to be a really good coach. I’m excited for him.”
The reshaping of the Arizona Wildcats football coaching staff under Kevin Sumlin is officially complete.
In late October, Sumlin fired defensive coordinator Marcel Yates and linebackers coach John Rushing. Two months later, Paul Rhoads was hired to replace Yates. Friday afternoon, the Wildcats confirmed that veteran assistant Andy Buh will replace Rushing.
Buh will handle UA’s outside linebackers, while Rhoads will be responsible for inside linebackers.
“We are excited to welcome Andy Buh to the Arizona Football Family!” a statement from the Arizona Wildcats football head coach began. “Andy brings a track record for development and teaching that fits perfectly with our program. His meticulous work ethic, love for the game and passion for having an impact on his players will be a great asset to our entire program.”
In 2019, Buh was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Rutgers. He’s also been on Power Five staffs at:
- Maryland, defensive coordinator (2016-18)
- Kentucky, outside linebackers (2015)
- Cal, defensive coordinator/linebackers (2013)
- Wisconsin, linebackers (2012)
- Stanford, co-defensive coordinator/linebackers (2007-09)
“I want to thank Coach Sumlin and Coach Rhoads for the opportunity to be a part of Arizona Football,” Buh said. “I couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to be a part of what Coach Sumlin is building, and am looking forward to getting to work right away. My wife Kelly and I are excited to make Tucson and the University of Arizona our home.”
In addition to Yates and Rushing, defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei was let go in the defensive purge. Stan Eggen was hired earlier this month to take over that post.
As it stands now, Demetrice Martin is the only assistant from the defensive side of the ball who’ll return to the Wildcats in 2020. The cornerbacks coach in 2019, Martin is expected to oversee the entire secondary.
In 2019, Arizona was last in the Pac-12 and 118th nationally in scoring defense at 35.8 points per game. In total defense, they were again dead last in the conference and 120th in the country in allowing 471.4 yards per game.
The last one out of the Stanford Cardinal football building, please hit the lights.
Christmas Eve morning, we noted that a 14th Stanford Cardinal football player had decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. A little over two weeks later, that number has now increased by one.
According to 247Sports.com, running back Trevor Speights is now listed in the portal. As is the case with most of his departing Cardinal teammates, Speights has entered the database as a graduate.
After rushing for 363 yards and a touchdown on 95 carries in 2017-18, Speights didn’t record a carry in 2019.
With Speights’ impending departure, a whopping 15 Stanford Cardinal football players have entered the portal this season. Included in that group is one-time starting quarterback KJ Costello (HERE), a pair of starting defensive linemen (HERE), an offensive lineman (HERE) and a wide receiver (HERE).
One of those defensive linemen, Michael Williams, explained to 247Sports.com at least a partial reasoning behind the exceptionally-high exodus numbers:
Williams, a two-year starter, told 247Sports that this big run of transfer portal entrants was somewhat expected in Palo Alto. In fact, head coach David Shaw encouraged his players to explore their options knowing how hard it can be to get into graduate school. Williams labeled potential entry into some Stanford graduate programs as “nearly impossible.”
He said Shaw left the door open for the team’s fifth-year seniors to return to school if they want.
“He wants to make the best decisions for us,” Williams said. “He wants us to make the best decisions for ourselves. I appreciate him for it. He actually told me: ‘Visit anywhere you want. Do anything you want to do. Just make the best decision for you. If Stanford is the best decision for you then I know you’ll come.’
One of the players who transferred from the Arkansas Razorbacks football team has himself a new college home.
Via a tweet posted to his Twitter machine, Grayson Gunter revealed that he will be transferring to Southern Miss and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Golden Eagles. It was confirmed in late December that the tight end would be transferring from the Arkansas Razorbacks football program.
The move serves as a homecoming of sorts as Gunter played his high school football in Madison, Mississippi.
As Gunter left UA as a graduate transfer, he can play immediately in 2020. Next season will serve as his final year of eligibility.
Gunter was a three-star 2016 signee, rated as the No. 56 tight end in the country and the No. 31 player at any position in the state of Mississippi. He played in all 13 games as a true freshman before taking a redshirt in 2017. The past two seasons, Gunter played in 23 games. He started eight of those contests — six this season, two in 2018.
Gunter will finished the Razorbacks portion of his playing career with 135 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions. His best season was the most recent one as he caught six passes for 55 yards and a score in 2019.
The depth in the Michigan Wolverines football backfield has been pared a bit thanks to Tru Wilson‘s social-media announcement.
On Twitter Thursday, the running back revealed that he has decided to transfer from the Wolverines. Wilson gave no specific reason for the parting of ways, although playing time, or lack thereof, was likely a significant factor.
“I appreciate everything the University of Michigan has done for me these last 4 years,” the back wrote.
According to Wilson, he will graduate from U-M this spring.
Wilson originally joined the Michigan Wolverines football program as a two-star walk-on in 2016. He was placed on scholarship during summer camp two years later.
During his time with the Wolverines, Wilson ran for 586 yards and two touchdowns on 107 carries. In 2018, he set career-highs with 64 attempts for 364 yards. This past season, he ran for 221 yards and a score in averaging an even five yards per carry.
Wilson didn’t record a carry in U-M’s Citrus Bowl loss to Alabama.