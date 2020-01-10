Report: College Football Playoff extends contract of executive director Bill Hancock

Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, will remain in his position for the next few years. Hancock has reportedly agreed to a contract extension with the College Football Playoff.

According to Mark Blaudschun of TMG Sports, Hancock confirmed via text message he has received an extension from the College Football Playoff.

“We did an extension but I didn’t think it was newsworthy to announce it,” Hancock reportedly told Blaudschun Friday afternoon in a text exchange.

Obviously, Hancock is wrong about that. The man who has served as the executive director of the Bowl Championship Series and now the College Football Playoff is certainly worthy of discussing when it comes to his contract situation. What is more probable is the College Football Playoff and Hancock would prefer to keep that news separate leading up to Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game between LSU and Clemson in New Orleans, and a formal announcement would come later.

History would suggest an official statement from the College Football Playoff will be made next week. In 2017, an official statement regarding Hancock’s recent extension was relayed two days after the national championship game between Alabama and Clemson.

Hancock has been the only executive director of the College Football Playoff and looks to be in that role as the first playoff contract approaches the close of its current broadcast deal. The current contract for the College Football Playoff with ESPN expires through the 2025 season. Whether Hancock is the executive director when it comes time to negotiate the next contract or not remains to be seen, but he has been the steady face of college football’s national championship structure for long enough to suggest he may not be going anywhere when the next contract is up for discussion.

