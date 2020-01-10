Report suggests West Virginia plucking receivers coach from Penn State to run the offense

West Virginia may have his new offensive coordinator lined up, and it could come from an old regional rival. Penn State wide receivers coach Gerad Parker will reportedly be heading to Morgantown to be named the offensive coordinator of the Mountaineers. FootballScoop.com and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic were among the first to report the news on Friday.
West Virginia has not announced any coaching staff changes regarding Parker at this time. Parker currently remains listed on Penn State’s football website.
Naming Parker the offensive coordinator would also suggest some internal coaching staff shuffling for Neal Brown, as two current assistants shared the duties in 2019. Matt Moore and Chad Scott shared co-offensive coordinator titles in addition to coaching the offensive line (Moore) and running backs (Scott). Both assistants remain on the coaching staff at West Virginia and could likely focus all of their energy on those respective position units in 2020. PArker could be sued to call the offense and coach the receivers for West Virginia, but that will have to be confirmed by West Virginia once any deal to add Parker to the staff is finalized.
West Virginia had a spot on the coaching staff open up with the departure of receivers coach Xavier Dye, who left the program to take on a roll at the newly assembled coaching staff at South Florida under new head coach Jeff Scott.
Parker has made previous assistant coaching stops with Kentucky, Tennessee-Martin, Marshall, Purdue, Cincinnati, and Duke prior to his joining the Penn State program in 2019. Parker has never been an offensive coordinator before but he has been a passing game coordinator at Tennessee-Martin and an interim head coach for Purdue for half a season in 2016.
Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, will remain in his position for the next few years. Hancock has reportedly agreed to a contract extension with the College Football Playoff.
According to Mark Blaudschun of TMG Sports, Hancock confirmed via text message he has received an extension from the College Football Playoff.
“We did an extension but I didn’t think it was newsworthy to announce it,” Hancock reportedly told Blaudschun Friday afternoon in a text exchange.
Obviously, Hancock is wrong about that. The man who has served as the executive director of the Bowl Championship Series and now the College Football Playoff is certainly worthy of discussing when it comes to his contract situation. What is more probable is the College Football Playoff and Hancock would prefer to keep that news separate leading up to Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game between LSU and Clemson in New Orleans, and a formal announcement would come later.
History would suggest an official statement from the College Football Playoff will be made next week. In 2017, an official statement regarding Hancock’s recent extension was relayed two days after the national championship game between Alabama and Clemson.
Hancock has been the only executive director of the College Football Playoff and looks to be in that role as the first playoff contract approaches the close of its current broadcast deal. The current contract for the College Football Playoff with ESPN expires through the 2025 season. Whether Hancock is the executive director when it comes time to negotiate the next contract or not remains to be seen, but he has been the steady face of college football’s national championship structure for long enough to suggest he may not be going anywhere when the next contract is up for discussion.
Oklahoma State officially announced the addition of former Louisiana Tech quarterback and quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay to the coaching staff in Stillwater on Friday. Rattay joins the Cowboys after spending last season as a quarterbacks coach with the NFL’s Washington team. He will serve in the same role with Oklahoma State.
“Tim is a really experienced and sound quarterbacks coach,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said in a released statement. “He is the son of a high school coach and brings a unique perspective as a former NFL quarterback himself.”
“I’m excited about the opportunity with a very talented young quarterback returning and being around Coach Gundy,” Rattay said. “Watching Oklahoma State from afar, I’ve always been impressed with how they play with tempo, how they play offensively and how they compete every game. With how respected Coach Gundy and his whole staff are in the college community, that was a huge plus. I’m excited to get in there and start working.”
Rattay is a former quarterback from Lousiana Tech, where he passed for 12,746 yards and 115 touchdowns in three seasons from 1997 through 1999. He was inducted to the Louisiana Tech Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007. He went on to be a seventh-round draft pick of the San Francosic 49ers in 2000 and spent six seasons with the NFC West franchise. After short stints the next two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, and Arizona Cardinals, Rattay spent two seasons in the short-lived UFL with the Las Vegas Locomotives and was a two-time champion.
It was with the Locomotives that Rattay began his coaching career in 2011 as a wide receivers coach. He returned to Louisiana Tech in 2013 to holds the same role with his alma mater and eventually transitioned to his role as quarterbacks coach in 2015. Rattay was hired by Washington last year for his first NFL coaching opportunity, but a coaching change with the franchise this offseason put Rattay back on the market.
A very familiar face has returned to the Kentucky Wildcats football family.
Anwar Stewart, the program announced Friday, has been named by Mark Stoops as the Wildcats’ new defensive line coach. Stewart replaces Derrick LeBlanc, who left to take a job at Arkansas.
Not only did Stewart (pictured, No. 55) play his college football at Kentucky from 1996-99, he was also a defensive assistant at his alma mater in 2017-18.
“It’s great when we can bring back former players and I’m excited to have Anwar rejoin our staff,” the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach said in a statement. “I loved the energy and juice Anwar brought to the team during his previous time here. He has been a player and coach on both the pro and college levels, so our players will benefit from his wide range of experience.”
Stewart spent the 2019 season as the defensive line coach at Appalachian State.
A CFL player for 13 seasons after leaving Kentucky, Stewart began his coaching career with the Montreal Alouettes. After three seasons with the CFL team, Stewart returned to UK to both work with his old football program and finish his degree at the university.
“I’m very excited to return to where it all started for me,” Stewart said. “Coach Stoops is doing it better than it’s ever been done before at UK. I know his vision and I know what it takes to coach under him. I’m excited to learn from Coach Stoops, Coach (Brad) White and the other coaches on the staff. I know I will grow as a man and as a father as well.”
Based on the past month or so, the Stanford football program could certainly use some positive personnel news. Friday, they got just that.
Just a short time ago, the school announced that Paulson Adebo has opted to return to the Stanford football team for his senior season. One of the top cornerbacks in the country, it had been widely expected that Adebo would make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.
From the school’s release:
He has 38 passes defended and eight interceptions in his career and has been named All-Pac-12 first team in each of the last two seasons. In 2018, he was named FWAA second team All-American after leading the nation, and setting a school record, with 24 passes defended.
In 2019, Adebo finished with 33 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions, despite only playing in the first nine games. He led the Pac-12 in passes defended and interceptions per game, while ranking third and eighth nationally, respectively. In three October games, Adebo totaled five pass breakups, three interceptions and nine tackles., twice earning Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Adebo is the second significant return for the Cardinal. In mid-December, All-American offensive tackle Walker Little announced that he too would be eschewing the 2020 NFL Draft. Conversely, tight end Colby Parkinson a few days after Little that he was leaving Stanford football for the draft.