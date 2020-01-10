Report suggests West Virginia plucking receivers coach from Penn State to run the offense

West Virginia may have his new offensive coordinator lined up, and it could come from an old regional rival. Penn State wide receivers coach Gerad Parker will reportedly be heading to Morgantown to be named the offensive coordinator of the Mountaineers. FootballScoop.com and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic were among the first to report the news on Friday.

SOURCE: #WestVirginia is finalizing a deal to name #PennState Pass Game Coordinator / WR coach Gerad Parker as new offensive coordinator. He’d been a good addition for the Nittany Lions. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 10, 2020

West Virginia has not announced any coaching staff changes regarding Parker at this time. Parker currently remains listed on Penn State’s football website.

Naming Parker the offensive coordinator would also suggest some internal coaching staff shuffling for Neal Brown, as two current assistants shared the duties in 2019. Matt Moore and Chad Scott shared co-offensive coordinator titles in addition to coaching the offensive line (Moore) and running backs (Scott). Both assistants remain on the coaching staff at West Virginia and could likely focus all of their energy on those respective position units in 2020. PArker could be sued to call the offense and coach the receivers for West Virginia, but that will have to be confirmed by West Virginia once any deal to add Parker to the staff is finalized.

West Virginia had a spot on the coaching staff open up with the departure of receivers coach Xavier Dye, who left the program to take on a roll at the newly assembled coaching staff at South Florida under new head coach Jeff Scott.

Parker has made previous assistant coaching stops with Kentucky, Tennessee-Martin, Marshall, Purdue, Cincinnati, and Duke prior to his joining the Penn State program in 2019. Parker has never been an offensive coordinator before but he has been a passing game coordinator at Tennessee-Martin and an interim head coach for Purdue for half a season in 2016.

