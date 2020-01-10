Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Another of the myriad Stanford Cardinal football players who have entered the portal has found a new home.

In early December, Stanford’s Bo Peek placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Earlier this week, Bo Peek indicated on Twitter that he has decided to move on to South Florida.

As has been the case with most of his now-former Stanford Cardinal football teammates, Peek left The Farm as a graduate transfer. The defensive tackle will be eligible to play immediately in 2020, his final year of eligibility.

I can’t wait to be a part of the new era of USF football 🤘 — BP (@cuddie_bo) January 8, 2020

Peek was a three-star member of the Cardinal’s 2016 recruiting class. The 6-3, 298-pound lineman played his high school football in Tampa.

His first three seasons as a Stanford Cardinal football player, Peek didn’t see the field. He played in three games this past season.

Peek becomes the fourth former Power Five player first-year head coach Jeff Scott has added since he was hired Dec. 9. The others are: