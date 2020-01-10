Officially, there will be no Kellen Moore directing the Washington Huskies football offense.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the former Boise State quarterback was deciding between the job at UW and remaining with the Dallas Cowboys. Amidst reports that Moore had decided to stay in the NFL, the Huskies announced Friday morning that Jimmy Lake has named John Donovan as his offensive coordinator. Donovan will also coach the Huskies’ quarterbacks.

Donovan comes to Seattle from the NFL, having spent the past four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Coach Donovan has a great deal of experience at both the college and NFL levels, learning from a lot of great offensive minds about coaching the kind of aggressive, pro-style offense we want to play here at Washington,” the new Washington Huskies football head coach said in a statement. “From my own experience, I know how much a coach can learn and grow by spending significant time in the NFL. I’m excited for him to get to Seattle and get started.”

During his time with the Jaguars, Donovan worked with running backs (2019), quarterbacks (2017-18) and wide receivers (2016).

Donovan’s collegiate stops include Penn State (2014-15), Vanderbilt (2011-13) and Maryland (2001-10).

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of such a great university, with unbelievable football tradition, like the University of Washington,” Donovan said. “Thanks to Coach Lake and everyone involved for this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to getting started. Go Dawgs!”

This past season, the Huskies were fifth in the Pac-12 and 41st nationally in scoring offense at 32 points per game. Their 391.2 yards of total offense per game was seventh in the conference and 79th in the country.

The day after Christmas, starting quarterback Jacob Eason announced he would be leaving UW early for the 2020 NFL Draft.