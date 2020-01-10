It was a busy day on the personnel front for the Western Michigan football program.

Friday, WMU announced the additions of three transfers from FBS schools — defensive back Therran Coleman, running back Jaxson Kincaide and running back La’Darius Jefferson. Coleman (Pitt) and Kincaide (Nevada), come to WMU as graduate transfers. Jefferson (Michigan State) will have to sit out the 2020 season. He’ll then have two years of eligibility beginning in 2020.

During his four years at Nevada, Kincaide ran for 894 yards and six touchdowns on 199 carries. He also caught 38 passes for another 316 yards and three touchdowns.

Prior to his decision to enter the NCAA transfer database in late September, Kincaide played in just four games, which allowed him to use a redshirt and preserve a season of eligibility. It had previously been reported that Kincaide would be transferring to the Broncos.

In two seasons at Michigan State, Jefferson ran for 280 yards and four touchdowns on 97 carries. His best season came as a true freshman as he ran the ball 28 times for 255 yards and a pair of scores.

Coleman played in 34 games over the past three seasons for the Panthers and was credited with 18 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.