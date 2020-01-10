Willie Taggart brings Florida State transfer WR to FAU

It’s not just coaches who have followed Willie Taggart to his next job.

In late September, D'Marcus Adams placed his name into the NCAA transfer portal. A little over three months later, the Florida State wide receiver has confirmed to 247Sports.com that he plans to transfer to FAU.

Willie Taggart was the head coach at FSU for less than two seasons, fired in early November of last year. A month later, he was hired by Florida Atlantic as its head coach.

“It was hard for me to leave FSU,” Adams told the website. “Coach Taggart was the first person to call me when he got the job at FAU. I felt like that was a sign. FAU the facilities are (great) and I like it down there. I feel like I can make a name for myself at FAU.”

Barring the unexpected, Adams will have to sit out the 2020 season. He will then have two seasons of eligibility to use beginning in 2021.

Adams was a three-star member of the Seminoles’ 2018 recruiting class. After taking a redshirt for his true freshman season, the Daytona Beach native hadn’t yet taken the field for a game during the 2019 campaign prior to his decision to enter the portal.