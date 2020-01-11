Cincinnati’s Michael Warren II going pro

It’s not often a Group of 5 player bails on college early to enter the NFL draft. It’s not often a Group of 5 player has a career like Cincinnati’s Michael Warren II.
Listed at 5-foot-11 and 222 pounds, the Toledo native finished fourth in the American with 1,265 yards and third in the league with 14 touchdowns on 261 carries.
After rushing for 324 yards as a freshman, Warren posted his best numbers as a sophomore. That year, he charged for 1,329 yards and 19 touchdowns on 244 carries. His 19 scores were the second most in the conference that year.
Warren also proved himself a threat out of the backfield, catching 51 passes over his career.
Georgia’s quarterback depth appeared to be in serious peril… for about five minutes.
When Jake Fromm went pro on Wednesday, it left Georgia with 5-foot-11, 190-pound rising junior Stetson Bennett and a pair of freshman. So perilous was it that it appeared Florida, with Kyle Trask returning, would enter 2020 as the SEC East favorite despite the Bulldogs’ talent advantage at other 21 positions.
And then those fears melted away. Because Kirby Smart.
Rumors quickly swirled that Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman was Athens-bound, and Newman confirmed it himself on Saturday.
“I would like to thank the Lord for guiding me through this journey,” Newman said in a statement posted to Twitter with Georgia branding. “After careful evaluation, and guidance from my family, I have decided to enroll at the University of Georgia as a graduate transfer.”
Newman is a season-changing addition for the Bulldogs. He broke out in 2019, connecting on 61 percent of his 361 passes for 2,868 yards (7.9 per) with 26 touchdowns against 11 interception while adding 574 yards and six scores on the ground.
Newman mastered the zone read, which is not a play James Coley‘s offense utilized with Fromm at the helm, so it will be interesting to see if Georgia incorporates that into the offense this fall.
Even with the exit of Fromm, D’Andre Swift and most of the offensive line, Georgia will likely enter the SEC East as the 2020 favorite and now has a puncher’s chance in its Sept. 19 visit to Tuscaloosa thanks to Newman’s arrival.
What we do know is that the Washington State football program is on the hunt for a new head coach. While we don’t know yet who it’ll be, could it wind up being someone very familiar with the conference?
To the giddy delight of college football media members across the country, Mike Leach left as the head coach of Washington State football for the same job at Mississippi State Thursday. Leach had spent the past eight seasons on the Palouse.
As for a replacement? Former Wazzu and current Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has been mentioned as a possibility, as have Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl and USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.
Additionally, in the hours after Leach left, Pat Forde of Yahoo! Sports tossed out another name. Jim Mora.
The 58-year-old Mora began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Washington, where he also played his college football. After a quarter-century in the NFL, Jim Mora took over as the head coach at UCLA in 2012.
His first four seasons with the Bruins, Mora won at least eight games. He put up back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2013-14. A 4-8 record in 2016 put him on the hot seat; a 5-6 record in 2017 led to his dismissal with one game left in the season.
Since the firing, Mora has worked as a college football analyst for ESPN.
Given Harrell’s experience in the Air Raid, he would make much more sense than Mora given the personnel cupboard left by Leach. So would North Texas’ Seth Littrell. Apparently, though, Mora is a name to keep an eye on as the Washington State football program searches for a Leach replacement.
For one member of the Texas Tech football team, a collegiate career that could’ve ended will instead continue.
Friday, the Texas Tech football program announced that Seth Collins has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. The decision will allow the wide receiver to play for the Red Raiders in 2020.
Collins had missed the entire 2019 season because of a shoulder injury suffered during spring practice.
“We’re happy for Seth that he will get to continue his career and return to the field next season,” Texas Tech football head coach Matt Wells said in a statement. “He has worked diligently with our training staff to rehab from a significant injury. We look forward to him participating in our offseason strength and conditioning program and spring practices.”
In his first season at Tech in 2018, Collins caught 32 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to that, Collin’s collegiate career was a roller coaster out in Corvallis.
In January of 2016, Collins, amidst speculation that he would be moved from quarterback to wide receiver, made the decision to transfer from Oregon State the first time; three months later, he returned to the Beavers — as a receiver.
Collins was second on the team in catches (36) and yards (418) during the 2016 season. After three games in 2017, Collins was ruled out indefinitely because of what was described by the team as a health-related issue; he didn’t play again for the Beavers that season. In the three games in which he played in 2017, he caught 12 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.
That illness was unrelated to the unspecified health event the year before that left him hospitalized and caused him to miss not only the last two games of 2016 but spring practice the following year as well.
In April of 2018, Collins announced that he would be transferring to Texas Tech.
By way of Rutgers, the Virginia Tech football roster has seen a rather significant infusion of backfield talent.
After playing in the first four games of the 2019 season, Raheem Blackshear, a team captain, opted to sideline himself for the remainder of the campaign in order to preserve a year of eligibility. Three months later, Blackshear indicated on Twitter that he has decided to leave RU and continue his playing career with the Virginia Tech football program.
According to 247Sports.com, Blackshear chose Tech over Temple. He had also considered a return to Rutgers.
It’s expected that Blackshear, a redshirt sophomore, will seek a waiver that would allow him to play immediately in 2020. If that appeal is denied, he would be left with one season of eligibility he could use in 2021.
A three-star 2017 signee, Blackshear ran for 238 yards as a true freshman. The next season, he led the Scarlet Knights in rushing with 586 yards.
Blackshear is also a significant asset in the passing game.
In addition to being the leading rusher in 2018, Blackshear also led the team in receptions (44), receiving yards (367) and receiving touchdowns (two). Despite playing in just four games this past season, he was second on the Scarlet Knights with 29 receptions (the leader, Bo Melton, had 30) and 310 yards (Melton had 427). His two receiving touchdowns were tied with Melton for the team lead as well.