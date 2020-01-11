For one member of the Texas Tech football team, a collegiate career that could’ve ended will instead continue.

Friday, the Texas Tech football program announced that Seth Collins has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. The decision will allow the wide receiver to play for the Red Raiders in 2020.

Collins had missed the entire 2019 season because of a shoulder injury suffered during spring practice.

“We’re happy for Seth that he will get to continue his career and return to the field next season,” Texas Tech football head coach Matt Wells said in a statement. “He has worked diligently with our training staff to rehab from a significant injury. We look forward to him participating in our offseason strength and conditioning program and spring practices.”

In his first season at Tech in 2018, Collins caught 32 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to that, Collin’s collegiate career was a roller coaster out in Corvallis.

In January of 2016, Collins, amidst speculation that he would be moved from quarterback to wide receiver, made the decision to transfer from Oregon State the first time; three months later, he returned to the Beavers — as a receiver.

Collins was second on the team in catches (36) and yards (418) during the 2016 season. After three games in 2017, Collins was ruled out indefinitely because of what was described by the team as a health-related issue; he didn’t play again for the Beavers that season. In the three games in which he played in 2017, he caught 12 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

That illness was unrelated to the unspecified health event the year before that left him hospitalized and caused him to miss not only the last two games of 2016 but spring practice the following year as well.

In April of 2018, Collins announced that he would be transferring to Texas Tech.