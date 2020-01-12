Getty Images

Dabo Swinney tries to downplay conspiracy theories about practicing, playing in New Orleans against LSU

By Bryan FischerJan 12, 2020, 2:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

While you would think that preparing to slow down Joe Burrow and LSU would occupy most of Dabo Swinney’s time, the affable Clemson head coach had had to add another item to his agenda this weekend in New Orleans: dispeller of conspiracy theories.

The latest popped up on Saturday as his Tigers went through their final practice of the year. While the team was set to have their session at Tulane’s facilities, weather that rolled through the Big Easy forced a change of plans and Clemson subsequently practiced at a ballroom in their hotel.

Naturally this led to many fans of the program (and a few media members too) to claim there was a bit of a conspiracy against the Fiesta Bowl champions given that LSU were able to get their full practice in at the New Orleans Saints’ indoor facility a few hours before. While it was fun for some to believe that, it could not have been further from the truth.

“We might have had the best practice we had all year,” Swinney said Sunday at the final College Football Playoff press conference. “We had the same opportunity to go to the palatial Saints facility. It’s just crazy how people put these narratives out there right away. We had the same exact opportunity to go there, but we were going to have to change our schedule and just didn’t want to do that. And obviously the weather was nasty, so it was great.

“It was a great practice. It was a great day. Thankful that we had a really good facility, and again, we could have done the exact same thing. I just chose not to change our schedule up and stay on course, and it’s great.”

Swinney also seemed to setoff some on social media a day prior when he was asked about the game being less than an hour from LSU’s campus as well.

“Yeah, it’s a road game. That’s just how we look at it. It’s a road game. There’s no doubt,” said Swinney at CFP Media Day. “Might as well have just played in Baton Rouge. No different. But maybe have better weather here in the Dome, so it’ll be good. But yeah, it’s no different. As I said earlier, it would be like us playing the National Championship in Greenville, South Carolina, 40 minutes up the road.”

Though some thought the quote was a bit of a shot at the other set of Tigers and organizers of the event, the reigning national champion coach was really just joking around in a manner he usually does over a question he had been asked several times prior.

Orange-clad fans may not choose to believe it but their head coach certainly agrees that there is no, as AP writer Ralph Russo termed it, Deep Louisiana State out to get lil’ old Clemson. At least not until Monday night rolls around and the two teams match wits in a championship game setting up to be one of the best matchups ever — sans conspiracy theories that is.

Kansas hires former New Mexico DC Jordan Peterson as new safeties coach

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJan 12, 2020, 5:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

A coaching change at New Mexico has wound up working out for Kansas.

The Jayhawks confirmed reports on Saturday that former Lobos defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson has joined the program as KU’s new safeties coach.

“We are pleased to have Jordan join our staff at Kansas,” head coach Les Miles said in a statement. “He is an excellent teacher and has strong recruiting ties in Texas, an area that is vital to us. A rising star in the coaching profession and a true family man, Jordan is a great fit for what we are looking for in our program.”

A Lone Star State native, Peterson also coached safeties in Albuquerque in addition to his duties running the defense this past season. Prior to arriving at New Mexico in 2017, he was also an assistant at Fresno State. A former Texas A&M defensive back, he also spent two years on the Aggies coaching staff as a graduate assistant as well.

That wasn’t the only change Miles and Kansas announced recently either as the school confirmed that Emmett Jones was been promoted to Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach and given a multi-year contract to remain in Lawrence.

“Emmett has played a vital role in the development of our wide receivers and we look forward to their continued growth this season,” said Miles. “This promotion was well deserved and will be beneficial to our overall offensive scheme.”

The former Texas Tech and longtime high school coach getting a title bump and new deal comes after reported interest by Texas to bring him to Austin in a similar role coaching receivers.

Former Texas A&M, Arkansas QB Nick Starkel headed to SJSU

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJan 12, 2020, 4:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s been an interesting weekend in the transfer portal. We’ve seen one player move to the team he taunted in an upset. Now we’ve seen another who wound up helping his new team quite a bit in an upset over his old one.

In a pair of social media posts on Saturday, recent Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel confirmed he would be transferring to San Jose State for the 2020 season. If that name and team sounds familiar it’s because, well, he wound up throwing five interceptions to the Spartans in a stunning Razorbacks loss last year.

Starkel began his career at Texas A&M but made the intra-SEC move last March to Fayetteville. The hiring of Sam Pittman as the Hogs new coach appeared to hasten a second transfer in as many years.

The redshirt junior should have one final season left of eligibility and arrives as a potential replacement at SJSU for Josh Love, who was named MWC Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. Starkel threw for team highs in yards, touchdowns and interceptions at Arkansas in 2019 over eight appearances and five starts.

Texas Tech QB Jett Duffey no longer transferring to Tulane

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJan 12, 2020, 3:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

While most of the college football world is descending upon New Orleans for the national championship game on Monday, there will be at least one person who won’t be heading toward the Big Easy despite previous plans to do so.

In a tweet on Saturday, Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey announced he was no longer going to transfer to Tulane as he previously said but will instead re-open his recruitment by remaining in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

A former three-star recruit who wound up starting 11 games for the Red Raiders, Duffey had tweeted that he was joining the Green Wave just a few days priorNola.com reported, citing a source, that the signal-caller was denied academic admission at Tulane as the reasoning behind the sudden change of heart.

It’s not yet known what schools Duffey will start to look of now but chances seem high they fit a similar profile of being a Group of Five school with an opening under center not too far from the state of Texas. The redshirt junior is considered a graduate transfer so he should be immediately eligible in 2020 at whatever program he winds up at.

Duffey started the last eight games of the 2019 season at Tech and appeared in 10 total contests, throwing for 2,840 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. With him out of the picture, Willie Fritz could wind up finding another QB on the market or just stick with what’s on the upcoming roster in the form of a few inexperienced freshman or Southern Miss transfer Keon Howard, who was the primary backup to starter Justin McMillan.

FIU kicker who taunted Miami after beating ‘Canes… is now joining the team

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJan 12, 2020, 1:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

If you can beat them… join them? That may not be how the old saying goes but they are words to live by for one player.

Confirming reports that surfaced earlier in the week, FIU kicker Jose Borregales announced he was graduate transferring across town to join the Miami Hurricanes.

While a kicker changing programs in the same city is usually not huge news, Hurricanes fans may well raise an eyebrow or two at the move given recent history. You may remember Borregales’ name for his role in the Panthers upset in late November at the site of the old Orange Bowl. He hit a trio of kicks against the ‘Canes, including one from 53 yards, in the win and memorably celebrated a fourth quarter extra point by, well, taunting the team he just joined:

His future ‘Canes teammates might overlook such antics however given that Borregales should reinforce one of the team’s key weaknesses. FIU’s career leader in points scored, he should boost a kicking game that used three different players yet went just 12 for 20 (60 percent) this past season.

Borregales, meanwhile, booted 21 of his 29 attempts through the uprights and is immediately eligible for 2020. Thankfully for fans of The U, the excitable kicker can now celebrate his big field goals to help Miami win instead of causing the opposite result on the scoreboard.