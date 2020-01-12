If you can beat them… join them? That may not be how the old saying goes but they are words to live by for one player.

Confirming reports that surfaced earlier in the week, FIU kicker Jose Borregales announced he was graduate transferring across town to join the Miami Hurricanes.

Blessed to be given this opportunity🙏 no matter the hate I’m ready to work🟢🟠 #CaneGang🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/jz25WvVFX4 — Jos3️⃣ B0️⃣rregales (@F5_Jose) January 12, 2020

While a kicker changing programs in the same city is usually not huge news, Hurricanes fans may well raise an eyebrow or two at the move given recent history. You may remember Borregales’ name for his role in the Panthers upset in late November at the site of the old Orange Bowl. He hit a trio of kicks against the ‘Canes, including one from 53 yards, in the win and memorably celebrated a fourth quarter extra point by, well, taunting the team he just joined:

FIU kicker does a throat slash after making an extra point. pic.twitter.com/226Nw1qO1T — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 24, 2019

His future ‘Canes teammates might overlook such antics however given that Borregales should reinforce one of the team’s key weaknesses. FIU’s career leader in points scored, he should boost a kicking game that used three different players yet went just 12 for 20 (60 percent) this past season.

Borregales, meanwhile, booted 21 of his 29 attempts through the uprights and is immediately eligible for 2020. Thankfully for fans of The U, the excitable kicker can now celebrate his big field goals to help Miami win instead of causing the opposite result on the scoreboard.