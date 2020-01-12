A coaching change at New Mexico has wound up working out for Kansas.
The Jayhawks confirmed reports on Saturday that former Lobos defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson has joined the program as KU’s new safeties coach.
“We are pleased to have Jordan join our staff at Kansas,” head coach Les Miles said in a statement. “He is an excellent teacher and has strong recruiting ties in Texas, an area that is vital to us. A rising star in the coaching profession and a true family man, Jordan is a great fit for what we are looking for in our program.”
A Lone Star State native, Peterson also coached safeties in Albuquerque in addition to his duties running the defense this past season. Prior to arriving at New Mexico in 2017, he was also an assistant at Fresno State. A former Texas A&M defensive back, he also spent two years on the Aggies coaching staff as a graduate assistant as well.
That wasn’t the only change Miles and Kansas announced recently either as the school confirmed that Emmett Jones was been promoted to Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach and given a multi-year contract to remain in Lawrence.
“Emmett has played a vital role in the development of our wide receivers and we look forward to their continued growth this season,” said Miles. “This promotion was well deserved and will be beneficial to our overall offensive scheme.”
The former Texas Tech and longtime high school coach getting a title bump and new deal comes after reported interest by Texas to bring him to Austin in a similar role coaching receivers.