Arizona State football
Arizona State announces contract extension for Herm Edwards

By John TaylorJan 13, 2020, 6:19 PM EST
For Herm Edwards and the Arizona State football program, you play to win the game.  And coach to get your contract extended.

Monday, the latter is exactly what happened as the Sun Devils announced a contract extension for Edwards.  The two years tacked onto Edwards’ original deal means he’s signed through 2024.  Five-year contracts are the longest allowed under state law.

The school’s release stated that the amended deal still needs to be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents.  Terms of the extension weren’t released; those details will be announced at a later date.

The 65-year-old Edwards — he’ll turn 66 in April — just completed his second season at ASU.  After going 7-6 in 2018, the Sun Devils posted an 8-5 record this past season.  The eight wins were the program’s most since 2014.  Making that win total even more impressive?  More than 30 true or redshirt freshmen contributed in 2019.

ASU has also beaten rival Arizona in both of Edwards’ seasons.

“We are pleased to announce this two-year contract extension for Head Football Coach Herm Edwards,” said athletic director Ray Anderson. “Dr. Michael Crow (ASU President) and I are extremely encouraged with the overall direction of the football program under Coach Edwards and his staff. They have built a foundation that is recruiting at unprecedented levels and we must ensure the continuation of that effort. This five-year commitment to Coach Edwards will demonstrate to prospective student-athletes and their parents the long-term commitment the University has toward his valued leadership. Additionally, Coach Edwards and staff have increased the win total, earned two bowl invitations, including one bowl victory, and have developed our young student-athletes at a very high level. We’ve had several freshman All-Americans in the past two years and we played 32 true and redshirt freshmen in 2019. Coach Edwards has assembled an impressive staff of coordinators, full-time assistants, consultants and analysts and has hired and developed young coaches as well, such as Sun Devil alum Derek Hagan.”

“It is an honor for myself and my family to serve as Head Football Coach at Arizona State University,” the Arizona State football head coach said in a statement. “We have accomplished a lot in our first two years in Tempe and we look forward to continuing that momentum in all facets of our program. Recruiting is the lifeblood of winning college football games and we are pleased with where we are and we look forward to continued improvement.”

Clemson-LSU live blog: Live updates, highlights for college football’s national championship

By Kevin McGuireJan 13, 2020, 11:05 PM EST
Who’s playing: Clemson (14-0) vs. LSU (14-0)
How’d they get here? LSU beat Oklahoma 63-28; Clemson beat Ohio State 29-23

When: 8 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans
Channel: ESPN

More from the college football title game below. Click here for stats.

Live Updates

11:05 pm ET: Clemson wide receiver just jogged his way back to the locker room area midway through the third quarter. Earlier in the quarter, Higgins took a good shot on a pass play to his thigh area. For now, there is no update on his status for the rest of this game, but that would be a tough loss for Clemson if Higgins is unavailable for any extended period of time.

10:46 PM ET: Clemson really could not have had much of a better start to the second half. After forcing the LSU off the field quickly to start the half, and with LSU getting called for interfering with the fielding of the punt return, Clemson start their first possession of the half at midfield. A few plays, and a 15-yard face mask penalty on LSU, Clemson was in the end zone with Travis Etienne just crossing the goal line on a short run. A two-point conversion and we have ourselves a three-point game. LSU is leading, 28-25, less than five minutes into the first half.

The game is also approaching the over, for those who are paying close enough attention.

10:38 PM ET: And we’re back! LSU has the football to start the second half.

10:12 PM ET: Wow. OK then. Already leading 21-17, Joe Burrow and LSU picked up one last huge touchdown just before halftime, and a gutsy decision to run by Burrow gave the Tigers a chance for a significant touchdown.

A quick and easy pass to a standing Thaddeus Moss put LSU up 28-17 at the half. Check out Bryan Fischer’s halftime post for his thoughts from the first half in New Orleans.

9:50 PM ET: LSU has taken its first lead of the night, and who else but Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase doing the honors. The two connected on a 14-yard pas sin the red zone to give LSU a 21-17 lead, officially pulling out of a 17-7 hole earlier in the quarter.

Chase has caught five passes for 147 yards and two scores and we still have a full half and more to play tonight. Burrow is now up over 240 yards with the two touchdowns after getting through a rough start to the game.

9:33 PM ET: After the timeout, Joe Burrow decided to keep it himself and plunge forward for a short touchdown run. LSU really needed that answer after Clemson took a 10-point lead. And just like that, we have a 17-14 game in favor of Clemson before hitting the midway point of the second quarter. The offenses have taken over folks, so get ready for a track meet now.

9:26 PM ET: Tee Higgins just provided our early leader for play of the night. Higgins took off on a misdirection play for a 36-yard touchdown that saw him bump off a defender, keep his toes in bounds, and diving into the end zone for a big touchdown.

Clemson took a 17-7 lead with the Higgins score, but LSU quickly responded. A 56-yard pass from Burrow to Chase quickly put the LSU Tigers near the end zone, eventually leading to a third and goal. LSU just called timeout to think things over a bit. That gives us all a chance to catch our breath.

9:11 PM ET: Oh, you thought college kickers couldn’t kick? Well guess again. Clemson’s B.T. Potter, who converted on just 12 of 20 field goal attempts coming into the night, just booted a 52-yard field goal early in the second quarter to regain the lead for Clemson. Clemson is up 10-7.

9:06 PM ET: We have reached the end of the first quarter, with LSU and Clemson tied 7-7. It took LSU a while to get its offense some room to work, while Clemson has had to punt a couple of times in LSU territory. Will that come back to haunt Dabo Swinney and his Clemson Tigers? We’ll see later on. But for now, we have a pretty good pace going with some good defense on display on both sides.

9:01 PM ET: We have ourselves a tied ballgame! Joe Burrow finally got some room to breathe and it paid off in a big way. Burrow completed a 52-yard touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase to draw the game even at 7-7 late in the first quarter.

8:48 PM ET: We have a touchdown! The third drive was the charm for the Clemson Tigers as Trevor Lawrence finished off the best possession of the game with a short touchdown run. Lawrence took off to the right side of the line as the LSU defense focused on Travis Etienne, who nearly scored on the previous play, and Lawrence was untouched into the end zone for the first score of the game.

8:41 PM ET: For a couple of offenses have been lighting thing sup this season, this game has been all about the defense so far, especially Clemson’s. LSU has been pinned back against their end zone on each of their first two possessions and have had no room to work with a pair of three-and-outs to get started. Isaiah Simmons has ben a handle for the LSU offensive line early on.

8:19 PM ET: The game has finally started (promptly at 8:19 p.m. ET) with Clemson getting the ball first. On the first play from scrimmage, Clemson tried rolling out a bit of a trick play to catch LSU off guard, but there was no fooling LSU. Trevor Lawrence responded to the busted first play by connecting with Justyn Ross for a 35-yard gain on the next play. But Clemson’s first drive stalled thanks in part to LSU’s Grant Delpit blowing up the middle for a sack of Lawrence on third down, forcing a Clemson punt. A fun pace to the start of this one, with the Heisman Trophy winner and the explosive LSU offense heading to the field.

Home-field advantage for LSU in New Orleans? Naturally.

As expected, President Donald Trump is attending tonight’s game, and he received a healthy ovation from the fans in New Orleans.

The Detroit Tigers are all in on tonight’s game.

He’s not at the game tonight, but New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart is supporting the LSU Tigers tonight.

The band is on the field! Well, Clemson’s band, that is.

Clemson will not be starting one of its top defensive linemen. Xavier Thomas will not be starting.

You think LSU is amped to be playing for it all in the city of New Orleans? Ed Orgeron certainly looks like he is ready to go and put some pads on if he were allowed.

One thing that is different tonight on the field is the end zone designs. The College Football Playoff has traditionally painted the end zones black with the school names painted in school colors. Tonight, the black endzone paint is missing in New Orleans. Sometimes less is more, and this is one of those times. This is a field fit for the occasion, although the preference should still be for end zones to be painted in school colors as well.

Jim Brown named by ESPN as the greatest player in college football history

Jim Brown college football
By John TaylorJan 13, 2020, 11:02 PM EST
Jim Brown, greatest college football player ever?

College football is rapidly nearing the end of celebrating the 150th anniversary of the sport, with the 2020 College Football Playoff championship game serving as the capper of its sesquicentennial season.  So, why not kick off the next 150 years of the sport by doing what we as fans do best — argue about lists.

During halftime of the Clemson-LSU title game — the SEC Tigers came storming back in the second quarter, by the way — ESPN unveiled their Top 150 college football players of all-time in celebration.  The entire list can be viewed HERE.

Also during halftime, the Top 11 players on the Worldwide Leader’s list were feted on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field.  Coming in at No. 1?  Jim Brown, according to ESPN, is the greatest college football player in the first 150 years of the sport.

The Top 11 are as follows:

  1. Jim Brown (RB, Syracuse, 1954-56)
  2. Herschel Walker (RB, Georgia, 1980-82)
  3. Bo Jackson (RB, Auburn, 1982-85)
  4. Archie Griffin (RB, Ohio State, 1972-75)
  5. Jim Thorpe (RB, Carlisle, 1907-12)
  6. Red Grange (RB, Illinois, 1923-25)
  7. Earl Campbell (RB, Texas, 1974-77)
  8. Dick Butkus (LB, Illinois, 1962-64)
  9. Barry Sanders (RB, Oklahoma State, 1986-88)
  10. Gale Sayers (RB, Kansas, 1962-64)
  11. Roger Staubach (QB, Navy, 1962-64)

I have but two comments on that top-tier group.  One, Barry Sanders is laughably, criminally low.  Two, Herschel Walker was the only college football player in my lifetime who was better than Sanders.

Seriously, Sanders being ninth offends me.

Other than that, fire away…

LSU takes control late as thrilling national title game against Clemson hits halftime

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJan 13, 2020, 10:12 PM EST
Tigers vs. Tigers? Oh my.

No. 3 Clemson looked unfazed on the big stage once again as they traded blows with No. 1 LSU in a thrilling start to the National Championship Game in New Orleans. It was, however, the local Tigers who hit the locker room up 21-17 in a contest that is more than living up to its historic billing as a heavyweight fight for the sport’s ultimate prize.

While things started off rather slow with four straight punts to open things up, eventually Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence started to find a bit of a groove. The sophomore with an undefeated record in orange and white continued to impress with his legs in opening up scoring with a short one yard touchdown scamper. He wasn’t too shabby with his arm either in throwing for 176 yards though did miss a handful of throws that could have made things even more interesting at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Still, the ACC champions were able to send a shiver up the spine of the very favorable home crowd by taking a two score lead on LSU for the first time all season. Even B.T. Potter, who previously entered the game as a bit shaky from the kicking spot, was ice cold in drilling a 52-yarder.

But eventually Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow went all, well, Joe Burrow. Escaping a number of difficult blitz situations he wound up rushing for a team-high 55 yards and a touchdown of his own all while dropping dimes ot the tune of 270 yards and three scores through the air. Two of those trips to the end zone game in beautifully placed passes into the arms of Ja'Marr Chase, who seemed to take over for Peach Bowl hero Justin Jefferson by hauling in six for 162 yards.

Tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire was not quite as productive as we’ve seen him at times but still turned the game around with several big plays in the second quarter to give the Tigers tons of momentum heading into the locker room for a break from the title track meet.

Clemson has been in this position before, including in their semifinal against Ohio State, and turned things around. Can they do it again or will LSU be hoisting yet another trophy just down the road from campus? Regardless how things turn out, expect plenty of second half fireworks down the stretch.

President Trump greeted at title game by “thunderous applause, ‘Four More Years’ chants”

President Trump title game
By John TaylorJan 13, 2020, 9:13 PM EST
President Trump and college football games, and another title game, have become commonplace during his time in the White House.  Monday night in New Orleans was no different.

As previously reported, President Trump — and the First Lady — was in attendance at the College Football Playoff title game between Clemson and LSU.  Prior to the national anthem, the POTUS and First Lady Melania Trump walked out onto the Mercedes-Benz Superdome field.

The Associated Press described the scene:

Thunderous applause and chants of “Four More Years” welcomed President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they took the field at the New Orleans Superdome before college football’s championship game between LSU and Clemson.

As the AP noted, “Trump won a nearly 20-point victory in Louisiana in the 2016 presidential election.”

This is the third game President Trump has attended this season.  The first was LSU-Alabama in November, the second the annual Army-Navy game a month later.