Last Chance U? Ex-Cincinnati RB Tavion Thomas annoucnes transfer to JUCO school

Cincinnati running back Tavion Thomas announced back in November he would be entering the transfer portal to weigh his options for his football future. Today, a little more than two months later, Thomas has announced his next stop. Thomas confirmed with a statement on his Twitter account he will be attending Independence Community College in Kansas.

“Bless to say that I will be attending Indy for my red shirt sophomore year,” Thomas announced in his message on Twitter.

Independence Community College’s football program has been featured in two seasons of the hit Netflix series “Last Chance U.”

Thomas was a member of Cincinnati’s Class of 2018. After appearing in 10 games as a true freshman in 2018, Thomas played in four games for the Bearcats in 2019, allowing him to preserve a year of eligibility under the NCAA’s rules. Thomas has three years of eligibility remaining as a result. If he chooses to transfer to another FBS program after the 2020 season, he will then have two years remaining.

Thomas rushed for 689 yards and seven touchdowns over the past two seasons.

