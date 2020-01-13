There’s more than a little history at stake for tonight’s college football title game.
No. 1 LSU is unbeaten, has the Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Joe Burrow and is going for its third national title in school history. And some would say the Tigers (14-0) are making a claim for the best team in the sport’s history.
No. 3 Clemson is also unbeaten, hasn’t lost while quarterback Trevor Lawrence is under center (a 29-game streak) and is going for its third title in the last four years. And some might say a spot as the sport’s preeminent college football program.
So yeah. Tonight should be fun.
LSU is favored by six points, and the over/under for tonight’s game is 69 points. If that seems low, just remember, Clemson features the nation’s top scoring defense. Remains to be seen if that defense can slow the nation’s top scoring offense at LSU …
Who’s playing: Clemson (14-0) vs. LSU (14-0)
How’d they get here? LSU beat Oklahoma 63-28; Clemson beat Ohio State 29-23
When: 8 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans
Channel: ESPN
Amid a few coaching changes, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy ended up not having to look very far for his next offensive coordinator. Kasey Dunn has been promoted from his role as wide receivers coach to be the new offensive coordinator of the Cowboys, the school announced on Monday.
“We have been in Stillwater going on 10 years and have loved raising our family here and being part of the OSU community,” Dunn said in a released statement. “We have an excellent returning cast of players and coaches and a supportive fan base, which makes this an exciting time for Cowboy football.”
Dunn joined the coaching staff in Stillwater in 2011, and he was given the additional title of associate head coach last year. Dunn has made a number of stops over the course of his coaching career, beginning as a volunteer assistant at Idaho in 1993 and making various stops as a position head coach at San Diego, Idaho, New Mexico, Washington State, TCU, Arizona, Baylor, and Southern Miss before landing long-term at Oklahoma State. Dunn also coached two seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks in 2008 and 2009 in between stints at Baylor and Southern Miss.
Dunn has recruited and worked with some of the top wide receivers to come through the Oklahoma State program, including Justin Blackmon and James Washington. Having been a part of the offensive coaching staff for the past decade, Dunn should have a pretty seamless transition to offensive coordinator. The identity of the Oklahoma State offense won’t be changing drastically if much at all.
A former K-State football player has unofficially found his next college stop.
In early October, John Holcombe took the first step in potentially leaving the K-State football team by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. A little more than three months later, the quarterback revealed on Twitter that he will be transferring to Florida A&M.
Because A&M plays at the FCS level, Holcombe will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. He’ll have two years two use beyond this coming season as well.
Holcombe was a three-star member of KSU’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 23 dual-threat quarterback in the country. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.
Serving as one of Skylar Thompson‘s primary backups this past season, Holcombe had 13 carries for 71 yards while completing one of his three pass attempts for another nine yards. Thompson had played in four games before opting to enter the portal.
Cincinnati running back Tavion Thomas announced back in November he would be entering the transfer portal to weigh his options for his football future. Today, a little more than two months later, Thomas has announced his next stop. Thomas confirmed with a statement on his Twitter account he will be attending Independence Community College in Kansas.
“Bless to say that I will be attending Indy for my red shirt sophomore year,” Thomas announced in his message on Twitter.
Independence Community College’s football program has been featured in two seasons of the hit Netflix series “Last Chance U.”
Thomas was a member of Cincinnati’s Class of 2018. After appearing in 10 games as a true freshman in 2018, Thomas played in four games for the Bearcats in 2019, allowing him to preserve a year of eligibility under the NCAA’s rules. Thomas has three years of eligibility remaining as a result. If he chooses to transfer to another FBS program after the 2020 season, he will then have two years remaining.
Thomas rushed for 689 yards and seven touchdowns over the past two seasons.
For UCLA football, this transfer thing is becoming old hat. Very old hat.
Back in mid-October, it was reported that a whopping 63 players had left Chip Kelly’s team since November of 2017 for various reasons. As a result, we wrote at the time, not only was the team down a number of scholarship players, but the bulk of those remaining were young and inexperienced — with some 53% of the roster was made up of freshmen alone.
Earlier this month, we noted that an 11th player had entered the portal since that mid-October report. Monday, that number increased to a baker’s dozen as it’s being reported that defensive tackle and Ulysses Aburto and linebacker Jayce Smalley are now listed in the database.
Both players began their careers with UCLA football as walk-ons, Smalley in 2017 and Aburto in 2019.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Smalley played in 12 games the past two seasons. Four of those appearances came this past season.
Aburto took a redshirt for the 2019 season.
The other Bruins to enter the portal recently are:
The most noteworthy of those departures were Howard and Murray. Howard earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors in 2018, while Murray started every game during his two seasons with the Bruins.
Thompson started every game in 2018 but missed all of 2019 due to injury.