There’s more than a little history at stake for tonight’s college football title game.

No. 1 LSU is unbeaten, has the Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Joe Burrow and is going for its third national title in school history. And some would say the Tigers (14-0) are making a claim for the best team in the sport’s history.

No. 3 Clemson is also unbeaten, hasn’t lost while quarterback Trevor Lawrence is under center (a 29-game streak) and is going for its third title in the last four years. And some might say a spot as the sport’s preeminent college football program.

So yeah. Tonight should be fun.

Follow along with CFT as we provide live updates and insight to the game. And while you’re waiting, be sure to read our predictions for tonight’s game (all four of us think it’ll be the Tigers; yes, we’re very clever), what’s at stake ($$$) for the coaches tonight and a comprehensive breakdown of the two teams, how they got here, how they were built and how they’ll matchup tonight.

LSU is favored by six points, and the over/under for tonight’s game is 69 points. If that seems low, just remember, Clemson features the nation’s top scoring defense. Remains to be seen if that defense can slow the nation’s top scoring offense at LSU …

Who’s playing: Clemson (14-0) vs. LSU (14-0)

How’d they get here? LSU beat Oklahoma 63-28; Clemson beat Ohio State 29-23

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

Channel: ESPN

Click here for stats.

