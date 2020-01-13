College Football Preview: Clemson-LSU Title Game Predictions

By John TaylorJan 13, 2020, 10:10 AM EST
In our first college football preview of Championship Monday, we laid out the statistical particulars for tonight’s College Football Playoff title game between No. 3 Clemson and No. 1 LSU.  Now, it’s the CFT staff’s turn to go on record as to how the matchup will play out.

Zach Barnett (Twitter)
Clemson is a team that can very much repeat as national champions. Heck, Ohio State was good enough to win the damn thing, and these (orange and purple) Tigers beat them, ripping off a 29-7 run in the process. And I don’t think they have much of a chance to win this game. This LSU team is on a manifest destiny unlike any we’ve ever seen and, while I don’t think it’s a blowout, I think Joe Burrow, J’Marr Chase and company are simply too much for Clemson to overcome.
LSU 34, Clemson 28

Bryan Fischer (Twitter)
What a great national title game this portends to be and, despite plenty of defensive talent on hand, it would not surprise me at all to see things turn into a shootout at the Superdome. Obviously LSU will have the home-crowd advantage and come in plenty motivated to win one in their own state to cap off one of the best seasons in college football history. That said, Dabo Swinney has to enjoy using that underdog status for a talented team that has won 29 in a row and knows all too well how to play in big games like this. My head keeps saying LSU will take this one after forcing a 4th quarter turnover but the visiting Tigers just can’t be discounted to keep the train rolling. In the end, though, Heisman winner Joe Burrow has the ball last and there’s nothing Trevor Lawrence can do as he watches the purple and gold march down and score the game-winner on a field goal as time expires.
LSU 44, Clemson 41

Kevin McGuire (Twitter)
LSU and quarterback Joe Burrow have been writing a story that is too good to end on a sour note, so it would seem. With one of the top offenses in the game, LSU will face their stiffest defensive challenge yet in Clemson. Even so, LSU will still manage to move the football and put up some points. In a battle of arguably the two best quarterbacks in college football, we are in for a treat. Burrow and LSU get one last scoring drive to edge Trevor Lawrence and Clemson in a back-and-forth game from start to finish.
LSU 41, Clemson 38

John Taylor (Twitter)
Each of the past two years they’ve played in it, I’ve gone with Clemson to win the CFP championship game — they beat Alabama 35-31 in the one following the 2016 regular season after I picked them to win 27-23, then beat Alabama again 44-16 after I picked them to win 34-31.  That most recent win over Alabama was part of the current 29-game winning streak Clemson is riding, tied for the 12th-longest in FBS history.  This season, 11 of the Tigers’ 14 wins have come by at least 30 points.  In the end, though, none of that matters.  My history with Clemson doesn’t matter, the streak doesn’t matter. LSU has seemingly been a team of destiny all year long. Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow has been putting up ridiculous passing numbers throughout 2019 in leaving quality defenses in his wake, and Clemson’s top-ranked pass defense will be no different.  It’s been preordained by a college football power greater than I that Coach Eaux and Jeaux Burreaux and the rest of the Bayou Bengals claim their first national championship since 2007 — they’re playing in their own backyard for crying out loud.  Who am I to geaux against such a storyline?
LSU 44, Clemson 31

For Clemson, LSU coaches, hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line Monday night

By John TaylorJan 13, 2020, 11:44 AM EST
When Clemson and LSU take the field Monday night, there will be more than rings and a trophy up for grabs.

As you may have heard, Clemson will tangle with LSU in a few hours in New Orleans, with the winner claiming the 2019 College Football Playoff championship. Both head coaches, Dabo Swinney and Ed Orgeron of LSU, are already well-compensated, but have the opportunity to be even more so depending on the outcome.

According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, Swinney’s contract calls for a $250,000 if the ACC Tigers win the title. That’s a relative pittance compared to Orgeron, who would pull in $500,000 if the SEC Tigers are victorious.

Orgeron has already earned $1.275 million thus far this year for both his team’s performance and winning a handful of Coach of the Year awards. His counterpart, Swinney, has “only” earned $600,000 in bonuses for 2019.

On top of all of those bonuses, Orgeron could earn another $200,000 based on his team’s performance in the classroom.

At $9.3 million, Swinney was the highest-paid head coach in college football in 2019. Eight other coaches in the SEC made more than Orgeron’s $4 million.

The financial windfall, though, wouldn’t just be limited to the head coaches. From Berkowitz’s report:

The teams’ assistant coaches and head strength coaches also will have money at stake Monday night. Clemson’s can pick up an additional $25,000 with a win. That would give nine of the assistants and the strength coach a total of $95,000 apiece; defensive coordinator Brent Venables will be getting an another $200,000 based on team’s defense having already met a set of statistical goals.

Three of LSU’s assistants — Dave Aranda, Steve Ensminger and Tommie Robinson — can each get an extra $25,000 for a total of $125,000. The others, and the team’s head strength coach, can get an extra $15,000 for a total of $75,000 apiece. Ensminger, the team’s offensive coordinator, could get up to another $125,000 in statistics-based incentives, but how much he ends with will depend somewhat on what happens Monday night.

All of this financial talk and, yes, the players see a minuscule sliver of the billions of dollars generated by the sport. Still.

But, at least the coaches get theirs, right?

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year James Lynch opts to leave Baylor early for 2020 NFL Draft

By John TaylorJan 13, 2020, 11:33 AM EST
Baylor football has become the latest Power Five program to feel the sting of an early loss.

“After much prayer and discussing my future with my family and coaches,” James Lynch wrote on Twitter, “I have decided to chase my next dream and that is playing in the National Football League.” A three-star 2017 signee, the defensive lineman is leaving a year of eligibility on the table.

“Choosing Baylor was the best decision of my life,” Lynch continued. “Receiving an education and playing football at this great university are easily some of my biggest blessings.

“My brothers and I poured out heart and soul into Baylor football as we transformed this program into the toughest, most competitive and hardest working team in the country.  I am so proud of what we accomplished, going from 1-11 to 11-3 in three seasons. I am forever honored to be a part of this program.”

A two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection, Lynch led the conference in sacks with 13½.  He was second in tackles for loss with 19½.  Following the 2019 regular season, the 6-4, 295-pound lineman was named as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.  In 2017, he earned Freshman All-American honors.

Lynch will finish his collegiate career with 33½ tackles for loss and 22 sacks.  He was also credited with seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Connor Shaw returning to South Carolina as Director of Player Development

By John TaylorJan 13, 2020, 11:11 AM EST
For Connor Shaw and South Carolina, you can indeed go home again.

From 2010-13, Connor Shaw played quarterback at South Carolina.  As the starter, Shaw posted a school-best 27-5 record that included a perfect 17-0 mark at home.  Monday, the university announced that Shaw has been named as the Director of Player Development for the Gamecock football program.

Shaw will officially be introduced at a Wednesday press conference.

“I am excited to be back at a program that I love.” said Shaw in a statement. “As an alumnus and someone who wore the Garnet and Black with pride, ‘Forever to Thee’ is a part of who I am so I’m grateful to contribute in making Gamecock Football the best it can be for our student-athletes.”

Following his time at USC, Shaw spent three seasons in the NFL after going undrafted in 2014.

In January of 2018, Shaw was named as the tight ends coach at Furman.  Nearly seven months later, the FCS program announced that Shaw was its former tight ends coach as he decided to resign and “accept a position in private business.

At USC, Shaw replaces former teammate Marcus Lattimore, who had been in the same position since January 2018. Lattimore will depart the Gamecock staff to devote more time to personal and professional opportunities.

“When Marcus and I talked before he was hired, he told me about the long-range plans he had for his personal and professional goals,” said head coach Will Muschamp. “I knew one day Marcus would consider leaving his current role and I always had Connor Shaw in my mind as someone who could fill that position.”

“I appreciate the opportunity Coach Muschamp gave me to come back to my University and mentor our football players,” said Lattimore. “Our athletics administration, football staff and players made me feel welcome and appreciated. We have something building at South Carolina and I look forward to following the successes that they will soon reach.”

College Football Preview: Clemson-LSU Tale of the Tape

By John TaylorJan 13, 2020, 8:42 AM EST
Another college football preview? Yes, another college football preview, although this comes ahead of a title game that some think has the potential to be the greatest since the Texas-USC classic that determined the 2005 champion.

If this one comes even remotely close to that Vince Young-fueled thriller? Sign me up.

WHO
No. 3 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 LSU (14-0)

WHAT
The College Football Playoff National Championship Game

WHEN
8:00 p.m. ET (8:17 p.m. ET kickoff)

WHERE
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, Louisiana

WHY
Clemson: Beat Ohio State 29-23 in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl
LSU: Beat Oklahoma 63-28 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl

HEAD COACHES
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney (130-30 in 12 seasons with the Tigers; two national championships)
LSU’s Ed Orgeron (39-9 in four seasons with the Tigers, 55-36 overall)

STATISTICAL LEADERS
Clemson
Passing: Trevor Lawrence, 250-370 (67.6%), 3,431 yards, 36 touchdowns, eight interceptions, sacked 15 times
Rushing: Travis Etienne, 1,536 yards, 18 touchdowns
Receiving: Justyn Ross, 61 receptions; Tee Higgins, 1,115 yards, 13 touchdowns
Punt returns: Amari Rodgers, 9.4 yards per on 16 returns
Kick returns: Joseph Ngata, 23.2 yards per on 14 returns
Punting: Will Spiers, 42.8 yards per, 15 of 44 punts inside the 20
Kicking: B.T. Potter, 12-20 field goals, long of 51; 77-77 extra points
Tackles: James Skalski, 99
Tackles for loss: Isaiah Simmons, 14
Sacks: Simmons, seven
QB Hits: Simmons, 14
Interceptions: Tanner Muse, four
Passes breakups: K’Von Wallace, 10

LSU
Passing: Joe Burrow, 371-478 (77.6%), 5,208 yards, 55 touchdowns, six interceptions, sacked 29 times
Rushing: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 1,304 yards, 16 touchdowns
Receiving: Justin Jefferson, 102 receptions; Ja'Marr Chase, 1,559 yards; Chase and Jefferson, 18 touchdowns
Punt returns: Derek Stingley Jr., 9.73 per on 15 returns; Trey Palmer, Micah Baskerville, one touchdown each
Kick returns: Edwards-Helaire, 21.4 per on 10 returns
Punting: Zach Von Rosenberg, 42.5 yards per, 18 of 40 inside the 20
Kicking: Cade York, 21-26 field goals, long of 52; 83-87 extra points
Tackles: Jacob Phillips, 105
Tackles for loss: K’Lavon Chaisson, 13½
Sacks: Chaisson, 6½
QB Hits: Chaisson, six
Interceptions: Stingley Jr., six
Passes breakups: Stingly Jr., 15

STATISTICAL MATCHUPS

  • LSU’s 60th-ranked rush offense (167 ypg) vs. Clemson’s 15th-ranked run defense (112.6 ypg)
  • Clemson’s 11th-ranked rush offense (246.1 ypg) vs. Alabama’s 20th-ranked run defense (118 ypg)
  • LSU’s 2nd-ranked pass offense (397.2 ypg) vs. Clemson’s top-ranked pass defense (151.5 ypg)
  • Clemson’s 19th-ranked pass offense (292.2 ypg) vs. LSU’s 56th-ranked pass defense (221.9 ypg)
  • LSU’s top-ranked scoring offense (48.9 ppg) vs. Clemson’s top-ranked scoring defense (11.5 ppg)
  • Clemson’s 4th-ranked scoring offense (45.3 ppg) vs. LSU’s 29th-ranked scoring defense (21.6 ppg)

COMMON OPPONENTS
Texas A&M
Clemson won 24-10 Sept. 7 in Clemson, LSU won 50-7 Nov. 30 in Baton Rouge.

LOSSES
None for either team as this will mark the second time in the six-year history of the College Football Playoff that two undefeated teams will be playing in the national championship game. This will, though, mark back-to-back years both teams have been undefeated.

STREAKS
Clemson — Won 29 straight (last loss: 24-6 to Alabama in a 2017 College Football Playoff semifinal)
LSU — Won 15 straight (last loss: 74-72 to Texas A&M in seven overtimes in 2018 regular-season finale)

PORTFOLIO
Wins vs. bowl teams: Clemson 9, LSU 10
Wins vs. current CFP Top 25 teams: Clemson 2, LSU 5
Wins in true road games: Clemson 5, Alabama 5
Wins by 10-plus points: Clemson 12, LSU 11
Wins by 20-plus points: Clemson 11, LSU 10
Wins by 30-plus points: Clemson 11, LSU 6
Wins by 40-plus points: Clemson 6, LSU 3

THE LINE
Clemson, +6 (opened +5½)
Over/under, 69