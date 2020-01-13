It’s officially landing day for former Florida State football players.

Earlier Monday, tight end Tre’ McKitty tweeted that he will be transferring to Georgia. A short time later, FAU announced the additions of a pair of McKitty’s former Florida State football teammates — wide receiver D'Marcus Adams and defensive end Malcolm Lamar.

Adams had previously confirmed that Florida Atlantic would be his landing spot.

Both Adams and Lamar played for Willie Taggart when he was the head coach of Florida State football. A little over a month after being fired by the Seminoles, Taggart landed the head job with the Owls.

Barring the unexpected, the two new additions will have to sit out the 2020 season. They will then have two seasons of eligibility to use beginning in 2021.

Adams was a three-star member of the Seminoles’ 2018 recruiting class. After taking a redshirt for his true freshman season, the Daytona Beach native hadn’t yet taken the field for a game during the 2019 campaign prior to his decision to enter the portal in late September.

A four-star 2018 signee, Lamar was rated as the No. 9 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 42 player at any position in the state of Florida. The lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman, then played in four games this past season. In that limited action, he was credited with a pair of tackles.