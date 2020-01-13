Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

After weeks of attrition, the Georgia Bulldogs football program is finally on the receiving end of some positive personnel news. Again.

Late last week, Florida State tight end Tre’ McKitty confirmed on Twitter that he would be entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. On the same social media service Monday, McKitty announced that, “after careful consideration and many prayers,” he will be transferring into the Georgia Bulldogs football team.

McKitty will be coming to Athens as a graduate transfer. The 2020 season will be his final year of eligibility.

A three-star member of the Seminoles’ 2017 recruiting class, McKitty was rated as the No. 15 tight end in the country.

This past season, The 6-5, 245-pound McKitty caught 23 passes for 241 yards. The year before, he set career-highs in catches (26), yards (256) and receiving touchdowns (two).

McKitty started 20 games the past two seasons, 10 each in 2018 and 2019.

McKitty’s move continues what’s been a wild month or so on the personnel front.

In addition to the infamous Sugar Bowl attrition, the Georgia Bulldogs football program has seen its leading rusher, starting quarterback and three starting offensive linemen bail early for the NFL draft. A fourth starting offensive lineman has entered the portal, as has a four-star 2018 defensive back. Oh, and there’s the whole five-star 2020 running back imbroglio as well.

At the opposite end of that spectrum was Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman officially transferring to UGA. Additionally, linebacker Robert Beal pulled his name from the portal.