A former K-State football player has unofficially found his next college stop.

In early October, John Holcombe took the first step in potentially leaving the K-State football team by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. A little more than three months later, the quarterback revealed on Twitter that he will be transferring to Florida A&M.

Because A&M plays at the FCS level, Holcombe will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. He’ll have two years two use beyond this coming season as well.

Holcombe was a three-star member of KSU’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 23 dual-threat quarterback in the country. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.

Serving as one of Skylar Thompson‘s primary backups this past season, Holcombe had 13 carries for 71 yards while completing one of his three pass attempts for another nine yards. Thompson had played in four games before opting to enter the portal.