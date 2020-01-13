A very familiar surname has been added to the Michigan football team.

A Michigan football spokesperson confirmed to mlive.com that Edward Warinner has enrolled at the university will play for the Wolverines in 2020. Warinner is the son of U-M offensive line coach Ed Warinner.

It was confirmed earlier this month that the younger Warinner had entered the NCAA transfer database, the first step in leaving Michigan State.

It’s believed that Warinner will have to sit out the 2020 season. He would then have two years of eligibility beginning in 2021.

Warinner was a three-star member of Michigan State’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 51 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 48 player at any position in the state of Ohio. After redshirting as a true freshman, Warinner played in seven games this past season. Most of that action came on special teams.

The elder Warinner has spent the past two seasons as the line coach at Michigan and will be entering his third year with Jim Harbaugh‘s program in 2020. He’s also spent time at Minnesota (2017), Ohio State (2012-16), Notre Dame (2010-11), Kansas (2007-09; 2003-04) and Illinois (2005-06). In 1985-86, Warinner was a graduate assistant at MSI.