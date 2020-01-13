Who’s playing: Clemson (14-0) vs. LSU (14-0)

How’d they get here? LSU beat Oklahoma 63-28; Clemson beat Ohio State 29-23

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

Channel: ESPN

More from the college football title game below. Click here for stats.

Live Updates

11:16 PM ET: Clemson’s defense just lost a player too. James Skalski was ejected from the game for targeting on a pass to LSU’s Justin Jefferson inside the Clemson 10-yard line. He was forced to leave and watch the rest of the game from the locker room. One play later, LSU extended its lead with Joe Burrow coming to a touchdown pass to Thaddeus Moss for a 35-25 lead with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has already set a new College Football Playoff National Championship Game record with 218 receiving yards, eclipsing Alabama tight end O.J. Mayo‘s 208 yards from 2016. He has plenty of time to add to that record.

And speaking of records, Joe Burrow now owns a new single-season touchdown record all by himself.

Joe Burrow has set the NCAA single-season record for touchdown passes in a season (59). #LSU — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) January 14, 2020

11:05 pm ET: Clemson wide receiver just jogged his way back to the locker room area midway through the third quarter. Earlier in the quarter, Higgins took a good shot on a pass play to his thigh area. For now, there is no update on his status for the rest of this game, but that would be a tough loss for Clemson if Higgins is unavailable for any extended period of time.

10:46 PM ET: Clemson really could not have had much of a better start to the second half. After forcing the LSU off the field quickly to start the half, and with LSU getting called for interfering with the fielding of the punt return, Clemson start their first possession of the half at midfield. A few plays, and a 15-yard face mask penalty on LSU, Clemson was in the end zone with Travis Etienne just crossing the goal line on a short run. A two-point conversion and we have ourselves a three-point game. LSU is leading, 28-25, less than five minutes into the first half.

The game is also approaching the over, for those who are paying close enough attention.

10:38 PM ET: And we’re back! LSU has the football to start the second half.

10:12 PM ET: Wow. OK then. Already leading 21-17, Joe Burrow and LSU picked up one last huge touchdown just before halftime, and a gutsy decision to run by Burrow gave the Tigers a chance for a significant touchdown.

Joe Burrow ONIONS https://t.co/AcinGMgn0Q — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) January 14, 2020

LSU pulls farther ahead of Clemson just before halftime https://t.co/Z5fsHXLZdr — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) January 14, 2020

A quick and easy pass to a standing Thaddeus Moss put LSU up 28-17 at the half. Check out Bryan Fischer’s halftime post for his thoughts from the first half in New Orleans.

9:50 PM ET: LSU has taken its first lead of the night, and who else but Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase doing the honors. The two connected on a 14-yard pas sin the red zone to give LSU a 21-17 lead, officially pulling out of a 17-7 hole earlier in the quarter.

Burrow to Chase and LSU has its first lead of the night https://t.co/zcbXpFCxEZ — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) January 14, 2020

Chase has caught five passes for 147 yards and two scores and we still have a full half and more to play tonight. Burrow is now up over 240 yards with the two touchdowns after getting through a rough start to the game.

Ja’Marr Chase with 5 receptions for 147 yards so far tonight. That is already the fourth-most in a #CFBPlayoff championship game. 208 – O.J. Howard, Alabama (2016)

169 – Byron Marshall, Oregon (2015)

153 – Justyn Ross, Clemson (2019)

147 – JA’MARR CHASE, LSU (TONIGHT) — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) January 14, 2020

9:33 PM ET: After the timeout, Joe Burrow decided to keep it himself and plunge forward for a short touchdown run. LSU really needed that answer after Clemson took a 10-point lead. And just like that, we have a 17-14 game in favor of Clemson before hitting the midway point of the second quarter. The offenses have taken over folks, so get ready for a track meet now.

9:26 PM ET: Tee Higgins just provided our early leader for play of the night. Higgins took off on a misdirection play for a 36-yard touchdown that saw him bump off a defender, keep his toes in bounds, and diving into the end zone for a big touchdown.

Tee Higgins rips off a run off the misdirection and pass the Clemson lead https://t.co/T2oJpfkKgX — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) January 14, 2020

Pylon cam is undefeated on the Tee Higgins touchdown replay https://t.co/CghK1K2ybt — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) January 14, 2020

Clemson took a 17-7 lead with the Higgins score, but LSU quickly responded. A 56-yard pass from Burrow to Chase quickly put the LSU Tigers near the end zone, eventually leading to a third and goal. LSU just called timeout to think things over a bit. That gives us all a chance to catch our breath.

9:11 PM ET: Oh, you thought college kickers couldn’t kick? Well guess again. Clemson’s B.T. Potter, who converted on just 12 of 20 field goal attempts coming into the night, just booted a 52-yard field goal early in the second quarter to regain the lead for Clemson. Clemson is up 10-7.

9:06 PM ET: We have reached the end of the first quarter, with LSU and Clemson tied 7-7. It took LSU a while to get its offense some room to work, while Clemson has had to punt a couple of times in LSU territory. Will that come back to haunt Dabo Swinney and his Clemson Tigers? We’ll see later on. But for now, we have a pretty good pace going with some good defense on display on both sides.

There were eight complete offensive drives and an on-going ninth in the first quarter alone. Goodness. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 14, 2020

🚨RECORD ALERT!🚨 On a 5-yard carry in Q1, Travis Etienne broke Raymond Priester’s Clemson record for career rushing yards (3,966)! The record-breaking run set up a 1-yd touchdown run by Trevor Lawrence on the following play. CONGRATULATIONS, TRAVIS! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/FJJaNNS6dO — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 14, 2020

9:01 PM ET: We have ourselves a tied ballgame! Joe Burrow finally got some room to breathe and it paid off in a big way. Burrow completed a 52-yard touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase to draw the game even at 7-7 late in the first quarter.

Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase and a 52-yard touchdown to get LSU in the board https://t.co/0tqViVILz5 — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) January 14, 2020

8:48 PM ET: We have a touchdown! The third drive was the charm for the Clemson Tigers as Trevor Lawrence finished off the best possession of the game with a short touchdown run. Lawrence took off to the right side of the line as the LSU defense focused on Travis Etienne, who nearly scored on the previous play, and Lawrence was untouched into the end zone for the first score of the game.

Trevor Lawrence scores the first touchdown of the game and gives Clemson a 7-0 lead on LSU https://t.co/ln6ST5cwjd — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) January 14, 2020

8:41 PM ET: For a couple of offenses have been lighting thing sup this season, this game has been all about the defense so far, especially Clemson’s. LSU has been pinned back against their end zone on each of their first two possessions and have had no room to work with a pair of three-and-outs to get started. Isaiah Simmons has ben a handle for the LSU offensive line early on.

8:19 PM ET: The game has finally started (promptly at 8:19 p.m. ET) with Clemson getting the ball first. On the first play from scrimmage, Clemson tried rolling out a bit of a trick play to catch LSU off guard, but there was no fooling LSU. Trevor Lawrence responded to the busted first play by connecting with Justyn Ross for a 35-yard gain on the next play. But Clemson’s first drive stalled thanks in part to LSU’s Grant Delpit blowing up the middle for a sack of Lawrence on third down, forcing a Clemson punt. A fun pace to the start of this one, with the Heisman Trophy winner and the explosive LSU offense heading to the field.

Home-field advantage for LSU in New Orleans? Naturally.

I’d say 65/35 LSU/Clemson fan split. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 14, 2020

As expected, President Donald Trump is attending tonight’s game, and he received a healthy ovation from the fans in New Orleans.

A huge cheer for POTUS walking to midfield. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 14, 2020

How the crowd reacted when President Donald Trump walked in to the National Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/1a0nyLrYNV — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 14, 2020

The Detroit Tigers are all in on tonight’s game.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

| LET'S |

| GO |

| TIGERS! |

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(•◡•) /

/

—

| | — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) January 14, 2020

He’s not at the game tonight, but New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart is supporting the LSU Tigers tonight.

The band is on the field! Well, Clemson’s band, that is.

Clemson will not be starting one of its top defensive linemen. Xavier Thomas will not be starting.

Xavier Thomas not starting tonight. Looks like Clemson is gonna run its odd front because Tyler Davis was the only DT starter announced. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) January 14, 2020

You think LSU is amped to be playing for it all in the city of New Orleans? Ed Orgeron certainly looks like he is ready to go and put some pads on if he were allowed.

Ed Orgeron is ready to go to war. pic.twitter.com/MX2yPsmoFQ — Justin Walters (@JustinWaltersTV) January 13, 2020

One thing that is different tonight on the field is the end zone designs. The College Football Playoff has traditionally painted the end zones black with the school names painted in school colors. Tonight, the black endzone paint is missing in New Orleans. Sometimes less is more, and this is one of those times. This is a field fit for the occasion, although the preference should still be for end zones to be painted in school colors as well.