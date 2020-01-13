Amid a few coaching changes, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy ended up not having to look very far for his next offensive coordinator. Kasey Dunn has been promoted from his role as wide receivers coach to be the new offensive coordinator of the Cowboys, the school announced on Monday.

“We have been in Stillwater going on 10 years and have loved raising our family here and being part of the OSU community,” Dunn said in a released statement. “We have an excellent returning cast of players and coaches and a supportive fan base, which makes this an exciting time for Cowboy football.”

Dunn joined the coaching staff in Stillwater in 2011, and he was given the additional title of associate head coach last year. Dunn has made a number of stops over the course of his coaching career, beginning as a volunteer assistant at Idaho in 1993 and making various stops as a position head coach at San Diego, Idaho, New Mexico, Washington State, TCU, Arizona, Baylor, and Southern Miss before landing long-term at Oklahoma State. Dunn also coached two seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks in 2008 and 2009 in between stints at Baylor and Southern Miss.

Dunn has recruited and worked with some of the top wide receivers to come through the Oklahoma State program, including Justin Blackmon and James Washington. Having been a part of the offensive coaching staff for the past decade, Dunn should have a pretty seamless transition to offensive coordinator. The identity of the Oklahoma State offense won’t be changing drastically if much at all.

