Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to your 2020 USC Trojans football program.

Coming off a five-win 2018 campaign, Clay Helton was on the hottest coaching seat in the country. Shortly after USC’s win over crosstown rival UCLA in November, it was reported that a pair of individuals new to the university — Carol Folt, hired as president in March, and Mike Bohn, brought on as the next athletic director — who would help decide Helton’s fate had given the beleaguered head coach “a lot of support.”

In early December, prior to an embarrassing 25-point loss to Iowa in the Holiday Bowl, it was confirmed that Helton would return as the USC Trojans football head coach. Two weeks later, after a historically bad Early Signing Period, Helton stridently stated that “[w]e had a very good day today that we’re very happy about.”

Saturday night, one-time USC interim head coach Ed Orgeron officially accepted his award for being named the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. In attendance was Brian Kennedy, a USC mega-booster who is also a close friend of Orgeron’s. Following the awards ceremony, Kennedy, who stumped for Orgeron to take over permanently for the fired Lane Kiffin, was asked about the current state of the USC Trojans football program.

From 247Sports.com:

When Kennedy was asked about the state of the USC program right now, he did not mince words. “Dogshit,” he said. “That’s the best way I can say it. Listen, they had the best guy in the world for it.

As stated in the lede: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to your 2020 USC Trojans football program.

By the way, Coach Helton, don’t get too comfortable in your current job. Watch out for that seat as well. It’s still quite toasty and will only get warmer as the losses mount this coming season.