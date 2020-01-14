Auburn Tigers football
Auburn hires Jack Bicknell Jr. as OL coach

By John TaylorJan 14, 2020, 6:36 AM EST
A week after a hole opened up on his Auburn Tigers football coaching staff, Gus Malzahn has filled it.

Jan. 7, AU confirmed that J.B. Grimes was stepping down as offensive line coach to “pursue other opportunities.” During the national championship game Monday night, the Auburn Tigers football program announced that Jack Bicknell Jr. has been hired to replace Grimes.

AU made the announcement via its Twitter account.

Bicknell spent the past three seasons as the line coach at Ole Miss. Prior to that, he spent nine seasons in the same position in the NFL. The 56-year-old assistant served stints with the Miami Dolphins (2014-15), Pittsburgh Steelers (2013), Kansas City Chiefs (2012) and New York Giants (2009-11).

From 2009-11, Bicknell was the line coach at Boston College. His father, Jack Bicknell Sr., was the head coach at BC from 1981-90.

This past season, the Tigers were third in the SEC and 33rd nationally in averaging 199.1 yards per game.  Their 1.38 sacks per game allowed were fourth in the conference and tied for the 18th-fewest in the country.

Washington State football
By John TaylorJan 14, 2020, 1:39 AM EST
When it comes to the Washington State football program, it appears the Cougars will shift from the Air Raid to the Run-and-Shoot.

After eight seasons, Mike Leach left as the Washington State football head coach on Jan. 9 to take over at Mississippi State.  Five days later, it’s being reported that Nick Rolovich of Hawaii will be hired to take over for Leach.

Rolovich is expected to receive a five-year contract from WSU that averages $3 million annually. Leach made $3.75 million for the 2019 season.  Rolovich?  $600,000 at Hawaii.

Leach’s salary was ninth amongst Pac-12 head coaches.  Rolovich’s was ninth in the Mountain West Conference.

An official announcement from Washington State is expected at some point Tuesday.

While Wazzu has yet to confirm the hiring, Hawaii has confirmed the departure.

The 40-year-old Rolovich just completed his fourth season as the Rainbow Warriors’ head coach.  In finishing 10-5 this past season, Hawaii reached double-digit wins for the first time since 2010.  They also played in their first-ever Mountain West Conference championship game.

Overall, Rolovich went 28-27 at his alma mater.

There is, though, an ugly incident in which Rolovich allegedly physically assaulted a newspaper photographer in November that Washington State will no doubt be forced to address if the hiring comes to fruition.

By Kevin McGuireJan 14, 2020, 12:50 AM EST
It may sound almost unorthodox to throw LSU in the conversation for the best team in college football history, but the Tigers certainly left their mark on the college football world during the 2019 season. It may take years to truly realize just how special a season those in Baton Rouge experienced this past season, but the record books and accomplishments along the way will be tough to beat.

As far as individual accomplishments go, LSU players rewrote the school record book, the SEC record book, and etched their places in the NCAA record books. It started with Joe Burrow turning in a truly historic season. Burrow ran away with the Heisman Trophy and a handful of other college football awards. And that was before Burrow set a new NCAA record for most touchdowns thrown in a single season (60) with his five-touchdown performance in the national championship game against the defending national champion Clemson Tigers, who a year ago had shredded Alabama.

Burrow didn’t do it all alone. He had a Biletnikoff Award winner in Ja'Marr Chase to throw too. Chase set his own individual record in the national championship game with 216 receiving yards. Justin Jefferson also had over 1,400 receiving yards, giving LSU one of the most lethal 1-2 wide receiver combos college football has seen. The addition of Broyles Award winner Joe Brady to the staff from the New Orleans Saints was a game-changer, and a program-changer, for LSU. And of course, Ed Orgeron managed to silence any remaining doubters who have crossed his path.

Put aside the individual accolades though, of which there were plenty, and you will find an LSU team that built one of the most impressive seasons to date. At the time the games were played, each of LSU’s seven ranked opponents during the season were ranked inside the top 10, including each of the last three on the schedule. LSU made their first national championship noise with an early road win against No. 9 Texas, in which Burrow had one of his many Heisman Trophy moments in sealing the game with a touchdown pass.  LSU later pummeled No. 7 Florida in Death Valley, 42-28. In late October and into November, LSU faced No. 9 Auburn and then No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa and managed to win each game. Those were the closest calls for LSU all season long.

LSU then put up 50 or more points in each of their next three games, dominated No. 4 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game (37-10) and then put up a playoff record 63 point son Big 12 champion Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl for the semifinal round. And to put the cherry on top, LSU overcame a sluggish offensive start to pull away from Clemson, 42-25, to claim the national championship game. Seven games against top 10 teams, won by a cumulative score of 298-190.

LSU’s stockpile of accomplishments this season is tough to beat. If there was one slight against them, it would be the defense when compared to some other great college football teams (2001 Miami, for example), but there would be no way this offense would not score points against even some of the best defenses of all time. So let the debate begin as the college football world tries to figure out just where LSU’s 2019 season ranks in the 150-year (and counting) history of the game.

By Bryan FischerJan 14, 2020, 12:14 AM EST
The season of Joe and O could have ended only one way.

No. 1 LSU capped off one of the all-time great college football campaigns in the history of the sport in record-breaking fashion on Monday night in their own backyard of New Orleans, putting an end to No. 3 Clemson’s 29-game win streak with a convincing 42-25 win in the 2020 National Championship Game.

Leading the way for the locally-based Tigers was none other than their incredible field general Joe Burrow. The Heisman Trophy winner completed was absolutely masterful in throwing for 463 yards and five touchdowns, overcoming a big of a slow start to once again set fire to an opposing defense. A third quarter strike to tight end Thaddeus Moss was especially memorable as it helped the signal-caller pass Hawaii’s Colt Brennan for the FBS single-season record for passing touchdowns (which eventually was left at 60).

That was far from the only record set on the season or in the game for the quarterback but it would be one for the all-time highlight reels as Burrow laid his (excellent) claim to perhaps the best year ever at his position to send college football’s 150th anniversary out in style.

When Burrow wasn’t targeting Moss underneath though, he was headed over the top to Biletnikoff Award winner Ja'Marr Chase. The wideout certainly lived up to his title as the most outstanding receiver in the country by hauling in nine catches for 221 yards and two scores — all just a few miles from away from where he grew up in the Big Easy. Tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire was mostly kept in check overall but did break out some huge plays, including a spin move in the second quarter away from the sideline that would have reminded head coach Ed Orgeron of a certain Heisman-winner he saw back in the day at USC.

In the process, LSU laid vanquish to a Clemson squad that will have won two of the last four titles in recent years but will have also seen two of their only losses in this incredible run come at the Superdome to SEC teams. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence also suffered his first ‘L’ as a starter in college and was mostly outplayed by his opposite number as he threw for only 234 yards and was shutout from the end zone through the air. He did run for a touchdown to showcase his legs off for a second straight playoff game but it was far from enough.

Running back Travis Etienne also came close to several game-breakers on the ground but was forced to be mostly a pass catcher as the very late night wore on and led the team with 78 yards and a score of his own.

As dominant and good as the Tigers from little ol’ Clemson were this season though, they just weren’t enough against an LSU squad that completed one of the most magical and out of nowhere seasons in the the sport’s history. While we’ll have to let things breathe just a bit over the coming days, weeks and months, there’s little doubt that Coach O’s team have stated quite the case as one of the greatest of all time.

The win over Clemson was LSU’s seventh over a team ranked in top 10 and they became just the second ever modern 15-0 national champion by dethroning the first on the other sideline. They re-wrote the school, SEC and FBS record books on offense and had the consensus coach of the year, a Heisman Trophy, the Thorpe and Biletnikoff Award winners and the best offensive line in the country.

There was only one fitting conclusion to such a campaign of dominance and it happened as a Louisiana native and an adopted son stepped to the podium amid a cheering hometown crowd to hoist the national title in fitting fashion.

By Kevin McGuireJan 14, 2020, 12:12 AM EST
Who’s playing: Clemson (14-0) vs. LSU (14-0)
How’d they get here? LSU beat Oklahoma 63-28; Clemson beat Ohio State 29-23

When: 8 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans
Channel: ESPN

More from the college football title game below. Click here for stats.

Live Updates

12:17 AM ET: It’s all over in New Orleans. LSU has become the first No. 1 seed to win the College Football Playoff, and Joe Burrow is the first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback to win a national title in the playoff era. LSU pulled away from Clemson, 42-25, to snap Clemson’s 29-game winning streak and dethrone the defending national champions.

12:12 AM ET: LSU pretty much had this game locked up, but a fumble by Trevor Lawrence late in the fourth quarter has allowed LSU to start milking the clock. With 90 seconds to play, LSU is about to win its first national championship of the playoff era.

11:40 PM ET: Never count out a champion, but LSU may have just put Clemson to bed. Joe Burrow’s 60th (60th!!!) touchdown pass of the season went to Terrace Marshall Jr. early in the fourth quarter to extend the LSU lead to 42-25. With 12:08 left to play, Clemson has a lot of work to do.

Burrow is now up to 442 passing yards with five touchdowns, plus 60 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. He is easily on his way to MVP honors in this game.

Oh, we also have now hit the over in this game. That was an easy pick to make.

11:32 PM ET: The third quarter has come to a close, with LSU leading Clemson 35-25. If you are on the east coast, we will get through this together.

11:16 PM ET: Clemson’s defense just lost a player too. James Skalski was ejected from the game for targeting on a pass to LSU’s Justin Jefferson inside the Clemson 10-yard line. He was forced to leave and watch the rest of the game from the locker room. One play later, LSU extended its lead with Joe Burrow coming to a touchdown pass to Thaddeus Moss for a 35-25 lead with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has already set a new College Football Playoff National Championship Game record with 218 receiving yards, eclipsing Alabama tight end O.J. Mayo‘s 208 yards from 2016. He has plenty of time to add to that record.

And speaking of records, Joe Burrow now owns a new single-season touchdown record all by himself.

11:05 pm ET: Clemson wide receiver just jogged his way back to the locker room area midway through the third quarter. Earlier in the quarter, Higgins took a good shot on a pass play to his thigh area. For now, there is no update on his status for the rest of this game, but that would be a tough loss for Clemson if Higgins is unavailable for any extended period of time.

10:46 PM ET: Clemson really could not have had much of a better start to the second half. After forcing the LSU off the field quickly to start the half, and with LSU getting called for interfering with the fielding of the punt return, Clemson start their first possession of the half at midfield. A few plays, and a 15-yard face mask penalty on LSU, Clemson was in the end zone with Travis Etienne just crossing the goal line on a short run. A two-point conversion and we have ourselves a three-point game. LSU is leading, 28-25, less than five minutes into the first half.

The game is also approaching the over, for those who are paying close enough attention.

10:38 PM ET: And we’re back! LSU has the football to start the second half.

10:12 PM ET: Wow. OK then. Already leading 21-17, Joe Burrow and LSU picked up one last huge touchdown just before halftime, and a gutsy decision to run by Burrow gave the Tigers a chance for a significant touchdown.

A quick and easy pass to a standing Thaddeus Moss put LSU up 28-17 at the half. Check out Bryan Fischer’s halftime post for his thoughts from the first half in New Orleans.

9:50 PM ET: LSU has taken its first lead of the night, and who else but Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase doing the honors. The two connected on a 14-yard pas sin the red zone to give LSU a 21-17 lead, officially pulling out of a 17-7 hole earlier in the quarter.

Chase has caught five passes for 147 yards and two scores and we still have a full half and more to play tonight. Burrow is now up over 240 yards with the two touchdowns after getting through a rough start to the game.

9:33 PM ET: After the timeout, Joe Burrow decided to keep it himself and plunge forward for a short touchdown run. LSU really needed that answer after Clemson took a 10-point lead. And just like that, we have a 17-14 game in favor of Clemson before hitting the midway point of the second quarter. The offenses have taken over folks, so get ready for a track meet now.

9:26 PM ET: Tee Higgins just provided our early leader for play of the night. Higgins took off on a misdirection play for a 36-yard touchdown that saw him bump off a defender, keep his toes in bounds, and diving into the end zone for a big touchdown.

Clemson took a 17-7 lead with the Higgins score, but LSU quickly responded. A 56-yard pass from Burrow to Chase quickly put the LSU Tigers near the end zone, eventually leading to a third and goal. LSU just called timeout to think things over a bit. That gives us all a chance to catch our breath.

9:11 PM ET: Oh, you thought college kickers couldn’t kick? Well guess again. Clemson’s B.T. Potter, who converted on just 12 of 20 field goal attempts coming into the night, just booted a 52-yard field goal early in the second quarter to regain the lead for Clemson. Clemson is up 10-7.

9:06 PM ET: We have reached the end of the first quarter, with LSU and Clemson tied 7-7. It took LSU a while to get its offense some room to work, while Clemson has had to punt a couple of times in LSU territory. Will that come back to haunt Dabo Swinney and his Clemson Tigers? We’ll see later on. But for now, we have a pretty good pace going with some good defense on display on both sides.

9:01 PM ET: We have ourselves a tied ballgame! Joe Burrow finally got some room to breathe and it paid off in a big way. Burrow completed a 52-yard touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase to draw the game even at 7-7 late in the first quarter.

8:48 PM ET: We have a touchdown! The third drive was the charm for the Clemson Tigers as Trevor Lawrence finished off the best possession of the game with a short touchdown run. Lawrence took off to the right side of the line as the LSU defense focused on Travis Etienne, who nearly scored on the previous play, and Lawrence was untouched into the end zone for the first score of the game.

8:41 PM ET: For a couple of offenses have been lighting thing sup this season, this game has been all about the defense so far, especially Clemson’s. LSU has been pinned back against their end zone on each of their first two possessions and have had no room to work with a pair of three-and-outs to get started. Isaiah Simmons has ben a handle for the LSU offensive line early on.

8:19 PM ET: The game has finally started (promptly at 8:19 p.m. ET) with Clemson getting the ball first. On the first play from scrimmage, Clemson tried rolling out a bit of a trick play to catch LSU off guard, but there was no fooling LSU. Trevor Lawrence responded to the busted first play by connecting with Justyn Ross for a 35-yard gain on the next play. But Clemson’s first drive stalled thanks in part to LSU’s Grant Delpit blowing up the middle for a sack of Lawrence on third down, forcing a Clemson punt. A fun pace to the start of this one, with the Heisman Trophy winner and the explosive LSU offense heading to the field.

Home-field advantage for LSU in New Orleans? Naturally.

As expected, President Donald Trump is attending tonight’s game, and he received a healthy ovation from the fans in New Orleans.

The Detroit Tigers are all in on tonight’s game.

He’s not at the game tonight, but New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart is supporting the LSU Tigers tonight.

The band is on the field! Well, Clemson’s band, that is.

Clemson will not be starting one of its top defensive linemen. Xavier Thomas will not be starting.

You think LSU is amped to be playing for it all in the city of New Orleans? Ed Orgeron certainly looks like he is ready to go and put some pads on if he were allowed.

One thing that is different tonight on the field is the end zone designs. The College Football Playoff has traditionally painted the end zones black with the school names painted in school colors. Tonight, the black endzone paint is missing in New Orleans. Sometimes less is more, and this is one of those times. This is a field fit for the occasion, although the preference should still be for end zones to be painted in school colors as well.