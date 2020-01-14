Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

College football national championship 2020: LSU dethrones Clemson, Joe Burrow caps historic season

LSU has become the first No. 1 seed to win the College Football Playoff, and Joe Burrow is the first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback to win a national title in the playoff era. LSU pulled away from Clemson, 42-25, to snap Clemson’s 29-game winning streak and dethrone the defending national champions.

But how did it all happen?  Scroll through the story below for our tick-tock the 2020 College Football National title game.

8:19 PM ET: The game has finally started (promptly at 8:19 p.m. ET) with Clemson getting the ball first. On the first play from scrimmage, Clemson tried rolling out a bit of a trick play to catch LSU off guard, but there was no fooling LSU. Trevor Lawrence responded to the busted first play by connecting with Justyn Ross for a 35-yard gain on the next play. But Clemson’s first drive stalled thanks in part to LSU’s Grant Delpit blowing up the middle for a sack of Lawrence on third down, forcing a Clemson punt. A fun pace to the start of this one, with the Heisman Trophy winner and the explosive LSU offense heading to the field.

Home-field advantage for LSU in New Orleans? Naturally.

As expected, President Donald Trump is attending tonight’s game, and he received a healthy ovation from the fans in New Orleans.

8:41 PM ET: For a couple of offenses have been lighting thing sup this season, this game has been all about the defense so far, especially Clemson’s. LSU has been pinned back against their end zone on each of their first two possessions and have had no room to work with a pair of three-and-outs to get started. Isaiah Simmons has ben a handle for the LSU offensive line early on.

8:48 PM ET: We have a touchdown! The third drive was the charm for the Clemson Tigers as Trevor Lawrence finished off the best possession of the game with a short touchdown run. Lawrence took off to the right side of the line as the LSU defense focused on Travis Etienne, who nearly scored on the previous play, and Lawrence was untouched into the end zone for the first score of the game.

9:01 PM ET: We have ourselves a tied ballgame! Joe Burrow finally got some room to breathe and it paid off in a big way. Burrow completed a 52-yard touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase to draw the game even at 7-7 late in the first quarter.

9:06 PM ET: We have reached the end of the first quarter, with LSU and Clemson tied 7-7. It took LSU a while to get its offense some room to work, while Clemson has had to punt a couple of times in LSU territory. Will that come back to haunt Dabo Swinney and his Clemson Tigers? We’ll see later on. But for now, we have a pretty good pace going with some good defense on display on both sides.

9:11 PM ET: Oh, you thought college kickers couldn’t kick? Well guess again. Clemson’s B.T. Potter, who converted on just 12 of 20 field goal attempts coming into the night, just booted a 52-yard field goal early in the second quarter to regain the lead for Clemson. Clemson is up 10-7.

9:26 PM ET: Tee Higgins just provided our early leader for play of the night. Higgins took off on a misdirection play for a 36-yard touchdown that saw him bump off a defender, keep his toes in bounds, and diving into the end zone for a big touchdown.

Clemson took a 17-7 lead with the Higgins score, but LSU quickly responded. A 56-yard pass from Burrow to Chase quickly put the LSU Tigers near the end zone, eventually leading to a third and goal. LSU just called timeout to think things over a bit. That gives us all a chance to catch our breath.

9:33 PM ET: After the timeout, Joe Burrow decided to keep it himself and plunge forward for a short touchdown run. LSU really needed that answer after Clemson took a 10-point lead. And just like that, we have a 17-14 game in favor of Clemson before hitting the midway point of the second quarter. The offenses have taken over folks, so get ready for a track meet now.

9:50 PM ET: LSU has taken its first lead of the night, and who else but Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase doing the honors. The two connected on a 14-yard pas sin the red zone to give LSU a 21-17 lead, officially pulling out of a 17-7 hole earlier in the quarter.

Chase has caught five passes for 147 yards and two scores and we still have a full half and more to play tonight. Burrow is now up over 240 yards with the two touchdowns after getting through a rough start to the game.

10:12 PM ET: Wow. OK then. Already leading 21-17, Joe Burrow and LSU picked up one last huge touchdown just before halftime, and a gutsy decision to run by Burrow gave the Tigers a chance for a significant touchdown.

A quick and easy pass to a standing Thaddeus Moss put LSU up 28-17 at the half. Check out Bryan Fischer’s halftime post for his thoughts from the first half in New Orleans.

10:38 PM ET: And we’re back! LSU has the football to start the second half.

10:46 PM ET: Clemson really could not have had much of a better start to the second half. After forcing the LSU off the field quickly to start the half, and with LSU getting called for interfering with the fielding of the punt return, Clemson start their first possession of the half at midfield. A few plays, and a 15-yard face mask penalty on LSU, Clemson was in the end zone with Travis Etienne just crossing the goal line on a short run. A two-point conversion and we have ourselves a three-point game. LSU is leading, 28-25, less than five minutes into the first half.

The game is also approaching the over, for those who are paying close enough attention.

11:05 pm ET: Clemson wide receiver just jogged his way back to the locker room area midway through the third quarter. Earlier in the quarter, Higgins took a good shot on a pass play to his thigh area. For now, there is no update on his status for the rest of this game, but that would be a tough loss for Clemson if Higgins is unavailable for any extended period of time.

11:16 PM ET: Clemson’s defense just lost a player too. James Skalski was ejected from the game for targeting on a pass to LSU’s Justin Jefferson inside the Clemson 10-yard line. He was forced to leave and watch the rest of the game from the locker room. One play later, LSU extended its lead with Joe Burrow coming to a touchdown pass to Thaddeus Moss for a 35-25 lead with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has already set a new College Football Playoff National Championship Game record with 218 receiving yards, eclipsing Alabama tight end O.J. Mayo‘s 208 yards from 2016. He has plenty of time to add to that record.

And speaking of records, Joe Burrow now owns a new single-season touchdown record all by himself.

11:32 PM ET: The third quarter has come to a close, with LSU leading Clemson 35-25. If you are on the east coast, we will get through this together.

11:40 PM ET: Never count out a champion, but LSU may have just put Clemson to bed. Joe Burrow’s 60th (60th!!!) touchdown pass of the season went to Terrace Marshall Jr. early in the fourth quarter to extend the LSU lead to 42-25. With 12:08 left to play, Clemson has a lot of work to do.

Burrow is now up to 442 passing yards with five touchdowns, plus 60 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. He is easily on his way to MVP honors in this game.

Oh, we also have now hit the over in this game. That was an easy pick to make.

12:12 AM ET: LSU pretty much had this game locked up, but a fumble by Trevor Lawrence late in the fourth quarter has allowed LSU to start milking the clock. With 90 seconds to play, LSU is about to win its first national championship of the playoff era.

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. hands out cash to LSU players following title win

At least when it comes to Odell Beckham, it pays to be an LSU football player.

Ahead of his alma mater’s College Football Playoff championship game appearance against Clemson, Odell Beckham sent members of the LSU team new Beats headphones as well as a motivational message.  That did not constitute an NCAA violation.

Following his alma mater’s resounding win over Clemson that earned the football program it’s first national championship since 2007, Odell Beckham was seen gleefully handing out wads of cash to at least two LSU football players.  Does that constitute an NCAA violation?  The Association will be the judge, we assume.

The first player in the video is Justin Jefferson, a junior wide receiver expected by some to leave LSU early for the 2020 NFL Draft.  The second on the receiving end of a proverbial “$100 handshake” is Jontre Kirklin, a junior wide receiver who is expected to return to the Tigers in 2020.

Here’s to guessing that this isn’t the last of this story, however innocuous the gesture was, that we’ll hear about in the coming hours and days.

One final note: OBJ was in rare celebratory form on the night as, in the raucous postgame locker room, he stated he is going to sell Jefferson’s game-used cleats for a sizable chunk of change.

Oklahoma finishes behind three non-playoff teams in final AP poll

On the field for the Oklahoma Sooners football program, it was an embarrassing end to the 2019 season.  Very early Tuesday morning, one media entity piled on by dumping a truckload of salt onto their collective wounds.

Dec. 28, LSU woodshedded an overmatched Oklahoma Sooners football team, with its 63-28 romp sending the SEC Tigers to the College Football Playoff championship game.  In that title game Monday night, LSU overwhelmed the ACC Tigers from Clemson in claiming its first national championship since 2007.

Following that win, the Associated Press did the obvious and crowned LSU as the No. 1 team in the country for the 2019 season.  Clemson came in at No. 2, while the team Clemson vanquished in the semifinals, Ohio State, was No. 3.  As for Oklahoma?  The No. 4 team in the CFP finished No. 7 in the final AP poll.

Ahead of that Oklahoma playoff team is fourth-ranked Georgia, fifth-ranked Oregon and sixth-ranked Florida.  And OU was actually closer to No. 8 than they were to No. 6, as far total points are concerned.

In that vein, at Nos. 8-10 were Alabama, Penn State and Minnesota to round out the Top 10.

With six in the final Top 25, the Big Ten led all conferences.  The SEC was next with five.  The AAC placed four schools in the AP’s final rankings, which was more than the Big 12 (three), Pac-12 (two) and the ACC (one).

With two, the Mountain West matched the Pac-12 and doubled the ACC.

Below is the final Associated Press Top 25 for the 2019 season, including the “others receiving votes.”

West Virginia adds Louisville transfer WR Keion Wakefield

Ahead of National Signing Day a couple of weeks from now, the West Virginia football program has brought in a player with Power Five experience. Limited P5 experience, but still.

In early December, Keion Wakefield announced that he would be transferring from Louisville. Monday, it was reported that Wakefield will continue his collegiate playing career for the West Virginia football team.

For what it’s worth, the wide receiver isn’t yet listed on WVU’s online roster.

Wakefield would be coming to the Mountaineers as a graduate transfer, making him immediately eligible to play for WVU in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as the receiver’s final year of eligibility.

A three-star member of the Cardinals’ 2016 recruiting class, Wakefield was rated as the No. 4 player regardless of position in the state of Kentucky.

Wakefield redshirted as a true freshman, then missed all of 2017 because of a serious and significant knee injury. In 2018, he caught one pass for seven yards in 10 games. This past season, the receiver caught seven passes for 80 yards. He also returned a pair of kicks for 44 yards.

Coming to WVU, the 5-10, 175-pound Wakefield will start off, at least initially, as a walk-on.

Auburn hires Jack Bicknell Jr. as OL coach

A week after a hole opened up on his Auburn Tigers football coaching staff, Gus Malzahn has filled it.

Jan. 7, AU confirmed that J.B. Grimes was stepping down as offensive line coach to “pursue other opportunities.” During the national championship game Monday night, the Auburn Tigers football program announced that Jack Bicknell Jr. has been hired to replace Grimes.

AU made the announcement via its Twitter account.

Bicknell spent the past three seasons as the line coach at Ole Miss. Prior to that, he spent nine seasons in the same position in the NFL. The 56-year-old assistant served stints with the Miami Dolphins (2014-15), Pittsburgh Steelers (2013), Kansas City Chiefs (2012) and New York Giants (2009-11).

From 2009-11, Bicknell was the line coach at Boston College. His father, Jack Bicknell Sr., was the head coach at BC from 1981-90.

This past season, the Tigers were third in the SEC and 33rd nationally in averaging 199.1 yards per game.  Their 1.38 sacks per game allowed were fourth in the conference and tied for the 18th-fewest in the country.