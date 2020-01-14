Nearly five weeks after being named as the new Colorado State Rams football head coach, Steve Addazio has gotten down to the business of filling two spots on his initial CSU staff.

Tuesday, the Rams announced that Joey Lynch has been named as Addazio’s offensive coordinator. Lynch was an assistant at Ball State for the past 11 seasons, the last six as the MAC program’s coordinator.

Lynch also held the title of assistant head coach.

On top of Lynch’s hiring, CSU also confirmed the addition of Brian White as running backs coach. He will also carry the title of senior associate head coach.

The past five seasons, White was on Addazio’s staff at Boston College as running backs coach. White has also served in the same position at Florida (2011-14) and Wisconsin (1995-06). He was also the Badgers’ offensive coordinator the last eight seasons in Madison.

“I am excited to bring Joey Lynch and Brian White to Fort Collins,” the Colorado State Rams football coach said in a statement. “Both men embody the characteristics we are looking for in this program: passion for the game, love for those around them, and an unrivaled toughness. I am looking forward to getting them both on the road to meet with recruits and around our program to grow with our players, staff, and community.”