Colorado State Rams football
Colorado State names Steve Addazio’s offensive coordinator

By John TaylorJan 14, 2020, 3:45 PM EST
Nearly five weeks after being named as the new Colorado State Rams football head coach, Steve Addazio has gotten down to the business of filling two spots on his initial CSU staff.

Tuesday, the Rams announced that Joey Lynch has been named as Addazio’s offensive coordinator.  Lynch was an assistant at Ball State for the past 11 seasons, the last six as the MAC program’s coordinator.

Lynch also held the title of assistant head coach.

On top of Lynch’s hiring, CSU also confirmed the addition of Brian White as running backs coach.  He will also carry the title of senior associate head coach.

The past five seasons, White was on Addazio’s staff at Boston College as running backs coach.  White has also served in the same position at Florida (2011-14) and Wisconsin (1995-06).  He was also the Badgers’ offensive coordinator the last eight seasons in Madison.

“I am excited to bring Joey Lynch and Brian White to Fort Collins,” the Colorado State Rams football coach said in a statement. “Both men embody the characteristics we are looking for in this program: passion for the game, love for those around them, and an unrivaled toughness. I am looking forward to getting them both on the road to meet with recruits and around our program to grow with our players, staff, and community.”

Notre Dame promotes Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has promoted Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator.
By Kevin McGuireJan 14, 2020, 4:26 PM EST
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has promoted two assistants on the coaching staff to new positions for the 2020 season. Tom Rees will be the new offensive coordinator of the Fighting Irish and Lance Taylor has been promoted to run game coordinator.

“After an extensive national search, I’m proud to name Tom Rees our next offensive coordinator,” Kelly said in a released statement. “Tom’s ability to connect with our players and staff and accepting and embracing the incredible opportunity in being the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame made him the right choice. While Tom’s leadership ability and knowledge of the game was evident, it was his humble approach to his own development and desire to continue to grow and learn that were also key factors that set him apart in a talented pool of candidates.”

Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, had been serving on the staff as a quarterbacks coach for the past three seasons. Rees started his coaching career at Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant under Pat Fitzgerald in 2015. Rees then got some coaching experience in the NFL with the Sam Diego Chargers in 2016. He returned to his alma mater in 2017 to fill the role of quarterbacks coach and has overseen the position for the past three seasons.

Rees was a regular starter for the Irish under Kelly. During his time in South Bend as a player, Rees passed for 7,670 yards and 61 touchdowns from 2010- 13. Notre Dame was 23-8 with Rees at quarterback.

Taylor joined the Notre Dame coaching staff last season as a running backs coach. The former Alabama special teams captain has held a number of coaching positions since starting his coaching career in 2007 at his alma mater in Tuscaloosa. Taylor was a graduate assistant for the Crimson Tide in 2007 and 2008 before taking on a role as wide receivers coach at Appalachian State in 2009. Taylor spent three seasons in different roles with the New York Jets from 2010 through 2012 and as an assistant receivers coach with the Carolina Panthers in 2013. Taylor joined the Stanford coaching staff in 2014 and worked with Christian McCaffrey. He returned to the NFL with the Panthers in 2017 and spent two seasons with the franchise before coming to Notre Dame last season.

Transfer leaves Texas A&M with just one scholarship RB on the roster

Texas A&M football
By John TaylorJan 14, 2020, 2:48 PM EST
Suffice to say, backfield depth isn’t a strength of the Texas A&M football team at the moment.

For unspecified reasons, Cordarrian Richardson was unavailable to play in A&M’s bowl game this season.  A month later, it has been confirmed by a Texas A&M football official that the running back is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Matt Zenitz of al.com was the first to report the move.

This will actually be Richardson’s second move as the back transferred to A&M from UCF in the early part of 2018.  He sat out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.  This past season, Richardson’s 232 yards and four rushing touchdowns were third on the Texas A&M football team.  Those numbers were second among Aggie backs.

Richardson was a four-star member of the Knights’ 2017 recruiting class.  The 247Sports.com composite rated him as the No. 9 back in the country and the No. 8 player regardless of position in the state of Tennessee.

At this point, it’s unclear if Richardson will have to sit out the 2020 season.  If he does, he would then have one year of eligibility to use in 2021.  He could also play two seasons at the FCS level.

If Richardson follows through on a transfer, it would leave A&M with just one scholarship running back.

In September, Jashaun Corbin went down with a season-ending hamstring injury; last month, the back entered the NCAA transfer database. The same month as Corbin’s injury, a neck injury ended the playing career of Vernon Jackson.  Then, again in September, Deneric Prince took the plunge into the transfer portal.

All of that upheaval leaves Isaiah Spiller in the running back room.  Spiller’s 946 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns led the Texas A&M football team this season.

As noted by the Houston Chronicle, “[head] coach Jimbo Fisher shifted backup quarterback Connor Blumrick to running back late in the season as a stop-gap measure.” Wide receiver Ainias Smith moved to the backfield in the Texas Bowl win over Oklahoma State as well.  Smith rushed for 54 yards on seven carries in the game.

Trevor Lawrence enters 2020 offseason as Heisman favorite

Trevor Lawrence Heisman
By John TaylorJan 14, 2020, 2:34 PM EST
Even as Trevor Lawrence attempts to get the taste of his first-ever college loss out of his month, there’s no time like the present for a little Heisman talk.

On the biggest stage Monday night, Lawrence came up short as Clemson took it on the chin in a 17-point loss to LSU in the College Football Playoff championship game.  While the quarterback didn’t throw an interception, he did complete a career-worst 48.6 percent of his pass attempts.  The true sophomore was also held without a touchdown pass for the first time since a four-point win over Syracuse in September of 2018.

Despite the struggles, Trevor Lawrence hasn’t lost all of the Heisman shine as one offshore sportsbook has him listed as a 7/2 favorite to claim the 2020 stiff-armed trophy.  That’s actually down a bit from the 3/1 Lawrence was at following Joe Burrow winning the 2019 Heisman Trophy in record-smashing fashion.

The quarterback of the team Lawrence and Clemson took down in the semifinals, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, is right behind his under-center counterpart at 4/1.  Another quarterback, true freshman Kedon Slovis of USC, is at 9/1.

Five other returning players will start the offseason at 10/1, including Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, who surprised many (most?) observers by announcing Monday he’s coming back for his senior season.  The others at that 10/1 number are all quarterbacks — Texas’ Sam Ehlinger, Alabama’s Mac Jones, Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan, Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler.

The only non-offensive player on the early Heisman wagering agenda?  Standout LSU true freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who is listed at 16/1.

Some perspective, though, on these way-too-early odds: Last year at this time, Lawrence (3/1) and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (4/1) were the heavy favorites to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy.  Lawrence finished seventh in the voting this past December, Tagovailoa 10th.

Pair of Texas A&M transfers, one from Oklahoma State move on to Tulsa

Texas A&M football
By John TaylorJan 14, 2020, 1:11 PM EST
Courtesy of both the Oklahoma State and Texas A&M football teams, Tulsa has seen a Power Five infusion of talent.

Monday, Tulsa announced the additions of seven newcomers to its roster. Two are former Texas A&M football players — linebacker Brian Johnson and running back Deneric Prince — while one is from Oklahoma State — tight end Grayson Boomer.

All three of those transfers will have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws. Johnson and Prince will have two years of eligibility remaining, Boomer three.

Prince was a three-star 2018 signee. As a true freshman, he recorded a pair of carries for 21 yards. Both of those totes came in the 2018 opener against FCS Northwestern State.

Prior to entering the NCAA transfer database in mid-September, Prince hadn’t recorded a carry this past season.

Johnson was also a three-star 208 signee. After playing in 13 games as a true freshman — primarily on special teams — he played in four in 2019.

Johnson and Prince attended the same high school in Manvel, Tex.

A four-star 2019 signee, Boomer missed all of 2019 with a torn ACL. Obviously, he took a redshirt for his first season in Stillwater.

Boomer entered the transfer database in early December of last year.