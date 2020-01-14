Fresh off national title, LSU assistant Joe Brady eyeing return to NFL

The day after winning a national title, LSU is about to lose one of its top assistant coaches. Joe Brady, who was LSU’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, has made it known he is ready to return to the NFL. And according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, he will do so with the Carolina Panthers.

Schefter reported, via Twitter, Brady will be heading to the Carolina Panthers, where he will likely be the new offensive coordinator.

LSU’s passing game coordinator Joe Brady has told people today that he is planning to return to the NFL and the Carolina Panthers, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2020

Brady would join a coaching staff led by former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, who also cashed in on a shot to coach in the NFL following a wildly successful season in Waco. Rhule left Baylor to become the new head coach of the Panthers earlier this month after Baylor played in the Sugar Bowl. Rhule was previously reported to have an interest in bringing Brady with him to the NFL, and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out why.

Brady previously spent time in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, where he spent the 2018 and 2018 seasons as an offensive assistant. Brady previously was a linebackers coach at William & Mary and a graduate assistant at Penn State before leaving to join the Saints. Brady was added to the LSU coaching staff last season and his influence on the passing game led to Joe Burrow shattering LSU and SEC passing records and setting a new NCAA record for the most touchdowns thrown in a single season while also collecting the Heisman Trophy and a handful of other awards. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase also won the Biletnikoff Award under Brady’s leadership. Brady was named the recipient of the 2019 Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach.

This news also comes just days after it was reported LSU had agreed on a three-year contract to retain Brady in Baton Rouge.

