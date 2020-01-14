Lawsuit by former player accuses James Franklin of ignoring hazing at Penn State

A former Penn State football player Isaiah Humphries has filed a federal lawsuit that accuses Penn State and head coach James Franklin ignoring hazing taking place within the program. Defensive tackle Damion Barber is also a defendant in the lawsuit.
According to claims made in the lawsuit, Humphries was the target of hazing conducted by Barber and a handful of other Penn State players. Among the players mentioned by name include linebacker defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos and linebackers Micah Parsons and Jesse Luketa. Concerns about hazing were allegedly relayed to members of the coaching staff, including directly to Franklin, but no actions were taken to combat any hazing incidents.
Among the alleged acts of hazing included references to former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky with threats of “I am going to Sandusky you” being said to underclassmen within the program. Sandusky was found guilty on 45 counts of child sex abuse in 2012. His sentence of 30 to 60 years is, effectively, a life sentence in prison. Sandusky’s actions and the way it was handled by officials at Penn State led to NCAA sanctions including a four-year postseason bowl ban, the loss of scholarships, and a $60 million fine. The NCAA withdrew the sanctions two years later amid legal pressure.
Humphries transferred to California in 2019 after coming to Penn State in the Class of 2018. Humphries claims he transferred to Cal because of the alleged behavior within the Penn State program and lack of response by Franklin and his staff. The former Penn State player also accuses the coaching staff of pacing him in specific drills the coaches knew Humphries would fail and providing negative reviews to coaches at other schools as Humphries explored his transfer options.
Penn State has responded to the news of the lawsuit with a statement (shared below) claiming police investigated the allegations and the district attorney’s office decided no charges were warranted.
The University has established processes in place for responding to claims of potential misconduct. In accordance with our processes, the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response and the Office of Student Conduct carried out investigations of the plaintiff’s claims independent from Intercollegiate Athletics. In addition, Penn State police investigated related allegations and forwarded the results of that investigation to the Office of the Centre County District Attorney (DA). The DA reviewed the case and decided that no charges would be pursued
And, for what it is worth, a number of Penn State players, both past and present, have responded to the news via Twitter.
It was quite the interesting day on the coaching front for the Virginia Tech football program. To say the least.
Tuesday afternoon, Virginia Tech announced that Justin Fuente had hired Ryan Smith as cornerbacks coach. That move completed Fuente’s 10-man on-field staff after a month of change.
Less than four hours after that move was announced, however, Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reported that Baylor is targeting Fuente as its next head football coach. In fact, Thamel wrote, Baylor is “planning an in-person interview in the next 24 hours” with Fuente.
Fuente just completed his fourth season as the Virginia Tech football head coach, coming to Blacksburg from Memphis. During his time at Tech, the Hokies have gone 33-20 overall and 20-12 in ACC play. Twice they’ve finished second in the Coastal Division, including 2019.
Fuente is 1-3 in bowl games at Tech, but is 3-1 vs. rival Virginia. That lone loss came this past season.
Baylor has an opening because Matt Rhule left after three seasons to take the job with the Carolina Panthers.
According to FootballScoop.com, Louisiana’s Billy Napier has already interviewed for the BU job. Pursued by Mississippi State, Napier opted to remain at the Sun Belt Conference school.
The website also noted that LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson are candidates. They could also stay in-house with current BU assistant Joey McGuire.
The day after winning a national title, LSU is about to lose one of its top assistant coaches. Joe Brady, who was LSU’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, has made it known he is ready to return to the NFL. And according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, he will do so with the Carolina Panthers.
Schefter reported, via Twitter, Brady will be heading to the Carolina Panthers, where he will likely be the new offensive coordinator.
Brady would join a coaching staff led by former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, who also cashed in on a shot to coach in the NFL following a wildly successful season in Waco. Rhule left Baylor to become the new head coach of the Panthers earlier this month after Baylor played in the Sugar Bowl. Rhule was previously reported to have an interest in bringing Brady with him to the NFL, and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out why.
Brady previously spent time in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, where he spent the 2018 and 2018 seasons as an offensive assistant. Brady previously was a linebackers coach at William & Mary and a graduate assistant at Penn State before leaving to join the Saints. Brady was added to the LSU coaching staff last season and his influence on the passing game led to Joe Burrow shattering LSU and SEC passing records and setting a new NCAA record for the most touchdowns thrown in a single season while also collecting the Heisman Trophy and a handful of other awards. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase also won the Biletnikoff Award under Brady’s leadership. Brady was named the recipient of the 2019 Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach.
This news also comes just days after it was reported LSU had agreed on a three-year contract to retain Brady in Baton Rouge.
The early indication seems to suggest Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin will be staying in Ann Arbor to kick more field goals in 2020. The NFL, at least for now, is on hold for Nordin according to a report on Tuesday.
According to Brandon Justice of The Wolverine Lounge, Nordin has decided to return to Michigan for his senior season. NFL scouts drooling over Nordin’s powerful kicking abilities will have to wait another year to potentially add Nordin to their rosters. Nordin’s 57-yard field goal to close out the first half of the Citrus Bowl against Alabama was all that was needed to fuel the possibility of Nordin leaving Michigan for the NFL with a year of eligibility on the table.
No official word has come from Nordin or Michigan at this time, but the return of Nordin should be terrific news for the Wolverines. Although Nordin has had his struggles at times during his career in maize and blue, especially with accuracy on relatively shorter kicks, the ability to kick a field goal from 40, 45, or 50 or more yards is a luxury every college football program would covet.
Nordin converted 10 of 13 field-goal attempts during the 2019 season. Nordin has converted 40 of 53 field goal attempts in his college career.
What was previously reported within the last few days is now official. Boston College has welcomed Notre Dame transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec to the program.
Boston College officially announced the addition of Jurkovec to the program on Tuesday afternoon. Boston College was previously reported to be the most likely landing spot for the Fighting Irish transfer with rumors about his pending transfer to Boston College coming up just days after Jurkovec added his name to the NCAA transfer portal.
Jurkovec played two seasons at Notre Dame. Under standard NCAA transfer rules, Jurkovec would be required to sit out the 2020 season, He played in two games in 2018 but was able to preserve a year of eligibility due to the revised NCAA redshirt rule that went into effect in 2018. As it stands now, that would leave Jurkovec with just one year of eligibility to play at Boston College, in 2021.
However, according to the official release from Boston College, Jurkovec will apply for a waiver for immediate eligibility. The NCAA was pretty forgiving with waiver requests last season but it remains to be seen just how many players will get the cooperation of the NCAA this year when it comes to waiver requests.
Jurkovec played in six games for Notre Dame in 2019, including a brief appearance against Boston College in late November. Jurkovec attempted one pass and completed it for a 10-yard gain in the Irish victory in South Bend.