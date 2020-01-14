Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin punts on early entry to NFL, per report

The early indication seems to suggest Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin will be staying in Ann Arbor to kick more field goals in 2020. The NFL, at least for now, is on hold for Nordin according to a report on Tuesday.

According to Brandon Justice of The Wolverine Lounge, Nordin has decided to return to Michigan for his senior season. NFL scouts drooling over Nordin’s powerful kicking abilities will have to wait another year to potentially add Nordin to their rosters. Nordin’s 57-yard field goal to close out the first half of the Citrus Bowl against Alabama was all that was needed to fuel the possibility of Nordin leaving Michigan for the NFL with a year of eligibility on the table.

Source tells me #Michigan K Quinn Nordin submitted and received his draft grade. Came back promising. Following his 57-yard boot in the bowl game, NFL became a more realistic option. Ultimately, he has decided to come back for his senior season, I’m told. — Brandon Justice (@BrandonBJustice) January 14, 2020

No official word has come from Nordin or Michigan at this time, but the return of Nordin should be terrific news for the Wolverines. Although Nordin has had his struggles at times during his career in maize and blue, especially with accuracy on relatively shorter kicks, the ability to kick a field goal from 40, 45, or 50 or more yards is a luxury every college football program would covet.

Nordin converted 10 of 13 field-goal attempts during the 2019 season. Nordin has converted 40 of 53 field goal attempts in his college career.

