Notre Dame promotes Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has promoted two assistants on the coaching staff to new positions for the 2020 season. Tom Rees will be the new offensive coordinator of the Fighting Irish and Lance Taylor has been promoted to run game coordinator.

“After an extensive national search, I’m proud to name Tom Rees our next offensive coordinator,” Kelly said in a released statement. “Tom’s ability to connect with our players and staff and accepting and embracing the incredible opportunity in being the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame made him the right choice. While Tom’s leadership ability and knowledge of the game was evident, it was his humble approach to his own development and desire to continue to grow and learn that were also key factors that set him apart in a talented pool of candidates.”

Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, had been serving on the staff as a quarterbacks coach for the past three seasons. Rees started his coaching career at Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant under Pat Fitzgerald in 2015. Rees then got some coaching experience in the NFL with the Sam Diego Chargers in 2016. He returned to his alma mater in 2017 to fill the role of quarterbacks coach and has overseen the position for the past three seasons.

Rees was a regular starter for the Irish under Kelly. During his time in South Bend as a player, Rees passed for 7,670 yards and 61 touchdowns from 2010- 13. Notre Dame was 23-8 with Rees at quarterback.

Taylor joined the Notre Dame coaching staff last season as a running backs coach. The former Alabama special teams captain has held a number of coaching positions since starting his coaching career in 2007 at his alma mater in Tuscaloosa. Taylor was a graduate assistant for the Crimson Tide in 2007 and 2008 before taking on a role as wide receivers coach at Appalachian State in 2009. Taylor spent three seasons in different roles with the New York Jets from 2010 through 2012 and as an assistant receivers coach with the Carolina Panthers in 2013. Taylor joined the Stanford coaching staff in 2014 and worked with Christian McCaffrey. He returned to the NFL with the Panthers in 2017 and spent two seasons with the franchise before coming to Notre Dame last season.

