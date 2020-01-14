At least when it comes to Odell Beckham, it pays to be an LSU football player.

Ahead of his alma mater’s College Football Playoff championship game appearance against Clemson, Odell Beckham sent members of the LSU team new Beats headphones as well as a motivational message. That did not constitute an NCAA violation.

Following his alma mater’s resounding win over Clemson that earned the football program it’s first national championship since 2007, Odell Beckham was seen gleefully handing out wads of cash to at least two LSU football players. Does that constitute an NCAA violation? The Association will be the judge, we assume.

OBJ handing out cash to LSU players pic.twitter.com/xKjyot8boh — 🥥 Bennie Jennings (@volblood) January 14, 2020

The first player in the video is Justin Jefferson, a junior wide receiver expected by some to leave LSU early for the 2020 NFL Draft. The second on the receiving end of a proverbial “$100 handshake” is Jontre Kirklin, a junior wide receiver who is expected to return to the Tigers in 2020.

Here’s to guessing that this isn’t the last of this story, however innocuous the gesture was, that we’ll hear about in the coming hours and days.

One final note: OBJ was in rare celebratory form on the night as, in the raucous postgame locker room, he stated he is going to sell Jefferson’s game-used cleats for a sizable chunk of change.