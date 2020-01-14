Oregon Ducks football
Oregon expected to hire ex-Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead as OC

By John TaylorJan 14, 2020, 10:00 PM EST
A month after losing their offensive coordinator, it appears that the Oregon Ducks football program has found a replacement.

Dec. 11, coordinator Marcus Arroyo officially left Oregon to take the head job at UNLV.  Exactly 23 days later, Joe Moorhead was fired as the head coach at Mississippi State.

Those two events are coming to a confluence as it’s being reported by college football insider Brett McMurphy that Moorhead will replace Arroyo on the Oregon Ducks football staff.  It’s unclear if, like Arroyo, Moorhead will coach quarterbacks as well.

In two seasons at Mississippi State, Moorhead went 14-12.  Moorhead’s firing was centered on an ugly fight between teammates in the run-up to the Music City Bowl.

The day after Christmas, it was reported that freshman Garrett Shrader, who was supposed to start the bowl game at quarterback, was injured in a post-practice scuffle with a defensive teammate.  The altercation was preceded by an in-practice altercation during a contact drill.  Shrader suffered some orbital bone damage as a result of the incident.

The MSU job was, at the time, the furthest west Moorhead had worked in a three-decade coaching career.

From 2016-17, Moorhead was the coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Penn State.  In the four years before that, he was the head coach at FCS Fordham.  He’s also been on staffs at UConn (2009-11), Akron (2004-2008) and Georgetown (2003).

Moorhead was the coordinator at all three of those latter stops.

Texas Longhorns add another assistant as significant staff revamping continues

Texas Longhorns football
By John TaylorJan 14, 2020, 10:40 PM EST
The dramatic reshaping of the Texas Longhorns football coaching staff continued Tuesday, with Tom Herman adding yet another new assistant.

Herman has already swapped out coordinators, with Mike Yurcich replacing Tim Beck on the offensive side of the ball — Beck has since landed at NC State — and Chris Ash replacing Todd Orlando on the defensive side.  Monday, Herman added assistants on each side of the ball, with the Texas Longhorns football program confirming the hiring of Jay Valai and Andre Coleman.

A day later, the Texas Longhorns football program announced Coleman Hutzler has been hired by Herman as co-defensive coordinator.  Hutzler will also coach linebackers for the Longhorns.

Orlando, the deposed defensive coordinator, was also linebackers coach.

“Coleman is a coach who came highly recommended by several people I have a great deal of respect for in our business,” the Texas Longhorns head football coach said in a statement. “When we had a chance to sit down and talk with him, he certainly lived up to everything we had heard. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience, is high energy and has accomplished a great deal while spending much of his career coaching in big-time environments in the SEC. He’ll do a terrific job developing our linebackers and helping us grow on defense. We’re excited to get him on board and to get him around our team and out on the road recruiting for us.”

Hutzler had spent the past four seasons as the linebackers coach and special teams coordinator for Will Muschamp at South Carolina.  He was also on Muschamp’s Florida staff in 2014.

Muschamp, of course, was part of the Texas Longhorns football program as defensive coordinator from 2008-10.

In addition to USC and UF, the 35-year-old Hutzler has also been on staffs at Boston College (2015) and New Mexico (2012-13).

Washington State confirms hiring of Hawaii’s Nick Rolovich

Washington State football
By John TaylorJan 14, 2020, 9:13 PM EST
UPDATED 9:13 p.m. ET: In a release Tuesday evening, Washington State confirmed that Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich has taken the same job with the Cougars.

“We set a goal of bringing the best coach possible to Washington State University,” said athletic director Pat Chun in a statement. “Nick Rolovich is a genuine person, a program builder, an innovator and the exact fit to lead Cougar Football. Coach Rolovich is committed to academic achievement and developing every aspect of our student-athletes. He has a vision of taking Cougar Football on a path to win championships. We are fortunate to have Nick lead our program and we welcome his wife Analea, along with their daughter Alana and sons Daniel, William and Patrick to the Cougar Family.”

“I’d like to thank President Schulz and Pat for the opportunity and the trust they have put in me to lead these young men,” said Rolovich. “Not only on the football field, but we truly believe we are raising tomorrow’s husbands, fathers and community leaders. The excitement is real and it’s honest. Most recently what Coach Leach has built gives us a high starting point. I appreciate him as a friend and what he has done to build the program.

“We are looking forward to learning more about the program, the history, the anecdotes and the legends of WSU football. One of the more attractive things was the community, how it matches a lot of the values we try to live by and I’m excited to raise my family in Pullman. We can’t wait to get up there and get started.”

__________

(The original post appears below.)

When it comes to the Washington State football program, it appears the Cougars will shift from the Air Raid to the Run-and-Shoot.

After eight seasons, Mike Leach left as the Washington State football head coach on Jan. 9 to take over at Mississippi State.  Five days later, it’s being reported that Nick Rolovich of Hawaii will be hired to take over for Leach.

Rolovich is expected to receive a five-year contract from WSU that averages $3 million annually. Leach made $3.75 million for the 2019 season.  Rolovich?  $600,000 at Hawaii.

Leach’s salary was ninth amongst Pac-12 head coaches.  Rolovich’s was ninth in the Mountain West Conference.

An official announcement from Washington State is expected at some point Tuesday.

While Wazzu has yet to confirm the hiring, Hawaii has confirmed the departure.

The 40-year-old Rolovich just completed his fourth season as the Rainbow Warriors’ head coach.  In finishing 10-5 this past season, Hawaii reached double-digit wins for the first time since 2010.  They also played in their first-ever Mountain West Conference championship game.

Overall, Rolovich went 28-27 at his alma mater.

There is, though, an ugly incident in which Rolovich allegedly physically assaulted a newspaper photographer in November that Washington State will no doubt be forced to address if the hiring comes to fruition.

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente will reportedly interview for Baylor job

Virginia Tech football
By John TaylorJan 14, 2020, 9:06 PM EST
It was quite the interesting day on the coaching front for the Virginia Tech football program.  To say the least.

Tuesday afternoon, Virginia Tech announced that Justin Fuente had hired Ryan Smith as cornerbacks coach.  That move completed Fuente’s 10-man on-field staff after a month of change.

Less than four hours after that move was announced, however, Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reported that Baylor is targeting Fuente as its next head football coach.  In fact, Thamel wrote, Baylor is “planning an in-person interview in the next 24 hours” with Fuente.

Fuente just completed his fourth season as the Virginia Tech football head coach, coming to Blacksburg from Memphis.  During his time at Tech, the Hokies have gone 33-20 overall and 20-12 in ACC play.  Twice they’ve finished second in the Coastal Division, including 2019.

Fuente is 1-3 in bowl games at Tech, but is 3-1 vs. rival Virginia.  That lone loss came this past season.

Baylor has an opening because Matt Rhule left after three seasons to take the job with the Carolina Panthers.

According to FootballScoop.com, Louisiana’s Billy Napier has already interviewed for the BU job.  Pursued by Mississippi State, Napier opted to remain at the Sun Belt Conference school.

The website also noted that LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson are candidates.  They could also stay in-house with current BU assistant Joey McGuire.

Lawsuit by former player accuses James Franklin of ignoring hazing at Penn State

By Kevin McGuireJan 14, 2020, 7:07 PM EST
3 Comments

A former Penn State football player Isaiah Humphries has filed a federal lawsuit that accuses Penn State and head coach James Franklin ignoring hazing taking place within the program. Defensive tackle Damion Barber is also a defendant in the lawsuit.

According to claims made in the lawsuit, Humphries was the target of hazing conducted by Barber and a handful of other Penn State players. Among the players mentioned by name include linebacker defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos and linebackers Micah Parsons and Jesse Luketa. Concerns about hazing were allegedly relayed to members of the coaching staff, including directly to Franklin, but no actions were taken to combat any hazing incidents.

Among the alleged acts of hazing included references to former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky with threats of “I am going to Sandusky you” being said to underclassmen within the program. Sandusky was found guilty on 45 counts of child sex abuse in 2012. His sentence of 30 to 60 years is, effectively, a life sentence in prison. Sandusky’s actions and the way it was handled by officials at Penn State led to NCAA sanctions including a four-year postseason bowl ban, the loss of scholarships, and a $60 million fine. The NCAA withdrew the sanctions two years later amid legal pressure.

Humphries transferred to California in 2019 after coming to Penn State in the Class of 2018. Humphries claims he transferred to Cal because of the alleged behavior within the Penn State program and lack of response by Franklin and his staff. The former Penn State player also accuses the coaching staff of pacing him in specific drills the coaches knew Humphries would fail and providing negative reviews to coaches at other schools as Humphries explored his transfer options.

Penn State has responded to the news of the lawsuit with a statement (shared below) claiming police investigated the allegations and the district attorney’s office decided no charges were warranted.

The University has established processes in place for responding to claims of potential misconduct. In accordance with our processes, the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response and the Office of Student Conduct carried out investigations of the plaintiff’s claims independent from Intercollegiate Athletics. In addition, Penn State police investigated related allegations and forwarded the results of that investigation to the Office of the Centre County District Attorney (DA). The DA reviewed the case and decided that no charges would be pursued

And, for what it is worth, a number of Penn State players, both past and present, have responded to the news via Twitter.