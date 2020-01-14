Suffice to say, backfield depth isn’t a strength of the Texas A&M football team at the moment.

For unspecified reasons, Cordarrian Richardson was unavailable to play in A&M’s bowl game this season. A month later, it has been confirmed by a Texas A&M football official that the running back is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Matt Zenitz of al.com was the first to report the move.

This will actually be Richardson’s second move as the back transferred to A&M from UCF in the early part of 2018. He sat out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. This past season, Richardson’s 232 yards and four rushing touchdowns were third on the Texas A&M football team. Those numbers were second among Aggie backs.

Richardson was a four-star member of the Knights’ 2017 recruiting class. The 247Sports.com composite rated him as the No. 9 back in the country and the No. 8 player regardless of position in the state of Tennessee.

At this point, it’s unclear if Richardson will have to sit out the 2020 season. If he does, he would then have one year of eligibility to use in 2021. He could also play two seasons at the FCS level.

If Richardson follows through on a transfer, it would leave A&M with just one scholarship running back.

In September, Jashaun Corbin went down with a season-ending hamstring injury; last month, the back entered the NCAA transfer database. The same month as Corbin’s injury, a neck injury ended the playing career of Vernon Jackson. Then, again in September, Deneric Prince took the plunge into the transfer portal.

All of that upheaval leaves Isaiah Spiller in the running back room. Spiller’s 946 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns led the Texas A&M football team this season.

As noted by the Houston Chronicle, “[head] coach Jimbo Fisher shifted backup quarterback Connor Blumrick to running back late in the season as a stop-gap measure.” Wide receiver Ainias Smith moved to the backfield in the Texas Bowl win over Oklahoma State as well. Smith rushed for 54 yards on seven carries in the game.