Courtesy of both the Oklahoma State and Texas A&M football teams, Tulsa has seen a Power Five infusion of talent.

Monday, Tulsa announced the additions of seven newcomers to its roster. Two are former Texas A&M football players — linebacker Brian Johnson and running back Deneric Prince — while one is from Oklahoma State — tight end Grayson Boomer.

All three of those transfers will have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws. Johnson and Prince will have two years of eligibility remaining, Boomer three.

Prince was a three-star 2018 signee. As a true freshman, he recorded a pair of carries for 21 yards. Both of those totes came in the 2018 opener against FCS Northwestern State.

Prior to entering the NCAA transfer database in mid-September, Prince hadn’t recorded a carry this past season.

Johnson was also a three-star 208 signee. After playing in 13 games as a true freshman — primarily on special teams — he played in four in 2019.

Johnson and Prince attended the same high school in Manvel, Tex.

A four-star 2019 signee, Boomer missed all of 2019 with a torn ACL. Obviously, he took a redshirt for his first season in Stillwater.

Boomer entered the transfer database in early December of last year.