The dramatic reshaping of the Texas Longhorns football coaching staff continued Tuesday, with Tom Herman adding yet another new assistant.
Herman has already swapped out coordinators, with Mike Yurcich replacing Tim Beck on the offensive side of the ball — Beck has since landed at NC State — and Chris Ash replacing Todd Orlando on the defensive side. Monday, Herman added assistants on each side of the ball, with the Texas Longhorns football program confirming the hiring of Jay Valai and Andre Coleman.
A day later, the Texas Longhorns football program announced Coleman Hutzler has been hired by Herman as co-defensive coordinator. Hutzler will also coach linebackers for the Longhorns.
Orlando, the deposed defensive coordinator, was also linebackers coach.
“Coleman is a coach who came highly recommended by several people I have a great deal of respect for in our business,” the Texas Longhorns head football coach said in a statement. “When we had a chance to sit down and talk with him, he certainly lived up to everything we had heard. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience, is high energy and has accomplished a great deal while spending much of his career coaching in big-time environments in the SEC. He’ll do a terrific job developing our linebackers and helping us grow on defense. We’re excited to get him on board and to get him around our team and out on the road recruiting for us.”
Hutzler had spent the past four seasons as the linebackers coach and special teams coordinator for Will Muschamp at South Carolina. He was also on Muschamp’s Florida staff in 2014.
Muschamp, of course, was part of the Texas Longhorns football program as defensive coordinator from 2008-10.
In addition to USC and UF, the 35-year-old Hutzler has also been on staffs at Boston College (2015) and New Mexico (2012-13).