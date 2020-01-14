Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ahead of National Signing Day a couple of weeks from now, the West Virginia football program has brought in a player with Power Five experience. Limited P5 experience, but still.

In early December, Keion Wakefield announced that he would be transferring from Louisville. Monday, it was reported that Wakefield will continue his collegiate playing career for the West Virginia football team.

For what it’s worth, the wide receiver isn’t yet listed on WVU’s online roster.

Wakefield would be coming to the Mountaineers as a graduate transfer, making him immediately eligible to play for WVU in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as the receiver’s final year of eligibility.

A three-star member of the Cardinals’ 2016 recruiting class, Wakefield was rated as the No. 4 player regardless of position in the state of Kentucky.

Wakefield redshirted as a true freshman, then missed all of 2017 because of a serious and significant knee injury. In 2018, he caught one pass for seven yards in 10 games. This past season, the receiver caught seven passes for 80 yards. He also returned a pair of kicks for 44 yards.

Coming to WVU, the 5-10, 175-pound Wakefield will start off, at least initially, as a walk-on.