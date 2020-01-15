We interrupt LSU Day here (and HERE and HERE and HERE) at CFT for some Alabama Crimson Tide football scheduling news.

Earlier Wednesday, both the Alabama Crimson Tide football program and their counterparts from Georgia Tech announced that the two schools had reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Crimson Tide will travel to Atlanta on Aug. 31, 2030, with the Yellow Jackets making their way to Tuscaloosa on Aug. 30 of the following season.

The two schools are actually old rivals, playing 52 times between 1902 and 1984. That 1984 game, though, was the last meeting between ‘Bama and Tech.

The Tide leads the all-time series 28-21-3.

“We are excited to announce the addition of another outstanding home-and-home series,” Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach Nick Saban, who would be 78-years-old at the time of the first meeting in the home-and-home, said in a statement. “Our administration has made it a point over the past several years to continue to improve our schedule and this is another great example. Georgia Tech and Alabama have a long history of great football games and we are looking forward to continuing that tradition.”

“We’re excited to announce the additions of Alabama and Georgia State to our future football schedules,” Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury said in his statement. “In addition to being one of the nation’s top programs, Alabama is one of Georgia Tech’s oldest and most frequently played rivals, so we are very proud to renew the series for the first time in nearly half a century and allow new generations of fans to enjoy the excitement of the rivalry.”