For one erstwhile Alabama Crimson Tide football player, the portal wait was a short one.
On his Twitter account Jan. 7, Jerome Ford tweeted a cryptic missive that read “I don’t know where im goin, I just know ima win.” A day later, it was confirmed by an Alabama Crimson Tide football official that the running back’s name was listed in the NCAA transfer database.
Via Twitter exactly one week after his first social-media missive, Ford indicated that he was committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Cincinnati.
Ford was a four-star member of Alabama’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 12 all-purpose back in the country. The Florida product took a redshirt as a true freshman.
This past season, and because of suspensions ahead of him on the depth chart, Ford started the 2019 opener against Duke. After that, he appeared in just three games the rest of the year. He finished his redshirt freshman season with 114 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.
Barring the unexpected, Ford would have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves on to another FBS school. That would then leave him with two years of eligibility beyond that.
Ford’s announcement came three days after Michael Warren II announced he is headed to the 2020 NFL Draft. This past season, Warren led the Bearcats with 1,265 yards and 14 touchdowns.
The legend of Joe Burrow and his time at LSU only continues to grow.
Monday night, Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers capped off a magical 2019 season with a resounding win over Clemson in the national championship game in their own backyard. The Heisman Trophy winner, after a slow start by his lofty standards, finished strong. In completing 31-of-49 passes, Burrow threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns. More impressively, he didn’t toss an interception.
On his final throw of the first half, a touchdown pass to Thaddeus Moss, though, Burrow took a hard shot from a Clemson defender to his midsection. ESPN sideline reporter, Holly Rowe, stated that he was fighting to get his wind back. There were initial fears that he suffered broken ribs.
On Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast, Joe Burrow confirmed that he didn’t break any ribs in the LSU win. He did, though, acknowledge that he had suffered torn cartilage in his ribs on the hit in question.
“It’s overcoming my violent hangover right now. I’m getting pretty old,” Burrow said on the podcast. “No, I tore some cartilage in my ribs.”
Following the game, Ed Orgeron stated Burrow didn’t sustain a significant injury. “He’s fine,” the head coach added.
Monday night’s win was the last game of Burrow’s collegiate career. He’s expected by many (most) observers to be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Feleipe Franks may have left Florida, but he may not be leaving the SEC. Possibly.
In early December, Franks had announced that he would be taking his leave of Gainesville. At the time, it was unclear if Franks, who signed a contract with the Boston Red Sox this past summer, was leaving to play a professional sport or transfer to another school, although this latest development seems to indicate the latter is likely.
According to WholeHogSports.com, Feleipe Franks is expected to visit Arkansas this coming weekend. The website adds that Mississippi State, with new head coach Mike Leach in charge, is another school in which the quarterback is interested.
This report comes a month after Franks visited Kansas.
Franks was a four-star member of Florida’s 2016 recruiting class. He was rated as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Florida.
After starting eight games in 2017, Franks started all 13 for the Gators in 2018. He had started the first three games of 2019 before going down with a season-ending ankle injury.
During his time in Gainesville, Franks threw for 4,593 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in completing exactly 59 percent of his 622 passes.
Franks is a graduate transfer, so he’ll be eligible to play immediately at whichever Power Five school he ultimately chooses.
In Bobby Petrino, one FCS school has opted for the lesser of two evils.
Overnight, reports had emerged that disgraced former Baylor head coach Art Briles, of all people, was set to be named to the same post at Missouri State. At the same time, it was reported that Bobby Petrino was set to take the job at the FCS school.
In the end, the latter report came to fruition as Bobby Petrino was confirmed as Missouri State’s next head football coach. Petrino replaces Dave Steckel, who “parted ways” with the program earlier this month.
The Bears’ next coach will be formally introduced at a press conference Thursday morning. Given his past, that presser should be fascinating.
Bobby Petrino was fired as the head football coach at Arkansas in the spring of 2012 for hiring his mistress for an athletic department position and lying about her presence during a single-vehicle motorcycle accident involving Petrino.
After the disgraced Petrino’s controversial exit from UA, he landed on his feet months later as the head coach at Western Kentucky for the 2013 season. Rehired by Louisville the following year, he lasted five seasons in his second stint with the Cardinals before he was fired after a 2-8 start to the 2018 campaign.
Petrino, who also informed Atlanta Falcons football players of his decision to quit the team during the 2007 season with notes left in their lockers, was out of coaching in 2019.
Overall, Petrino 119-56 as a head coach, with four double-digit win seasons in 14 years as a head coach. And four others with nine wins. Which is why he continues to get jobs despite a “checkered” past.
As for Briles being connected to the job? The current high school coach is telling the media he never spoke with Missouri State. So there’s that.
For the Michigan Wolverines football program, Tuesday saw the team’s defensive line depth take a bit of a hit.
On his personal Twitter account, Michael Dwumfour announced that he has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. The redshirt junior defensive lineman confirmed in the tweet that he’s leaving the Michigan Wolverines football team as a graduate transfer.
The 2020 season will be Dwumfour’s final year of eligibility.
“My time here at Michigan has come to an end,” Dwumfour wrote in the goodbye post. “These past four years [have] been some of the best [times] of my life. I’ve learned and matured so much here, I’ve built relationships that will last a lifetime. I would like to thank Coach Harbaugh, Coach Brown, Coach Nua, Coach Herb and staff and the athletic training staff for all they’ve done for me.”
A three-star member of U-M’s 2016 recruiting class, Dwumfour was the No. 23 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. He received a medical redshirt for his true freshman season.
Dwumfour played in 33 games during his time with the Wolverines, including 10 in 2019. He also started four of those contests, with half of those coming this past season.
Dwumfour is the third Michigan Wolverines football player to enter the transfer portal this month, joining running back Tru Wilson (HERE) and defensive back Jaylen Kelly-Powell (HERE).