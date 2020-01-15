For one erstwhile Alabama Crimson Tide football player, the portal wait was a short one.

On his Twitter account Jan. 7, Jerome Ford tweeted a cryptic missive that read “I don’t know where im goin, I just know ima win.” A day later, it was confirmed by an Alabama Crimson Tide football official that the running back’s name was listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Via Twitter exactly one week after his first social-media missive, Ford indicated that he was committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Cincinnati.

Ford was a four-star member of Alabama’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 12 all-purpose back in the country. The Florida product took a redshirt as a true freshman.

This past season, and because of suspensions ahead of him on the depth chart, Ford started the 2019 opener against Duke. After that, he appeared in just three games the rest of the year. He finished his redshirt freshman season with 114 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.

Barring the unexpected, Ford would have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves on to another FBS school. That would then leave him with two years of eligibility beyond that.

Ford’s announcement came three days after Michael Warren II announced he is headed to the 2020 NFL Draft. This past season, Warren led the Bearcats with 1,265 yards and 14 touchdowns.