In Bobby Petrino, one FCS school has opted for the lesser of two evils.

Overnight, reports had emerged that disgraced former Baylor head coach Art Briles, of all people, was set to be named to the same post at Missouri State. At the same time, it was reported that Bobby Petrino was set to take the job at the FCS school.

In the end, the latter report came to fruition as Bobby Petrino was confirmed as Missouri State’s next head football coach. Petrino replaces Dave Steckel, who “parted ways” with the program earlier this month.

The Bears’ next coach will be formally introduced at a press conference Thursday morning. Given his past, that presser should be fascinating.

Bobby Petrino was fired as the head football coach at Arkansas in the spring of 2012 for hiring his mistress for an athletic department position and lying about her presence during a single-vehicle motorcycle accident involving Petrino.

After the disgraced Petrino’s controversial exit from UA, he landed on his feet months later as the head coach at Western Kentucky for the 2013 season. Rehired by Louisville the following year, he lasted five seasons in his second stint with the Cardinals before he was fired after a 2-8 start to the 2018 campaign.

Petrino, who also informed Atlanta Falcons football players of his decision to quit the team during the 2007 season with notes left in their lockers, was out of coaching in 2019.

Overall, Petrino 119-56 as a head coach, with four double-digit win seasons in 14 years as a head coach. And four others with nine wins. Which is why he continues to get jobs despite a “checkered” past.

As for Briles being connected to the job? The current high school coach is telling the media he never spoke with Missouri State. So there’s that.