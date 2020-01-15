In Bobby Petrino, one FCS school has opted for the lesser of two evils.
Overnight, reports had emerged that disgraced former Baylor head coach Art Briles, of all people, was set to be named to the same post at Missouri State. At the same time, it was reported that Bobby Petrino was set to take the job at the FCS school.
In the end, the latter report came to fruition as Bobby Petrino was confirmed as Missouri State’s next head football coach. Petrino replaces Dave Steckel, who “parted ways” with the program earlier this month.
The Bears’ next coach will be formally introduced at a press conference Thursday morning. Given his past, that presser should be fascinating.
Bobby Petrino was fired as the head football coach at Arkansas in the spring of 2012 for hiring his mistress for an athletic department position and lying about her presence during a single-vehicle motorcycle accident involving Petrino.
After the disgraced Petrino’s controversial exit from UA, he landed on his feet months later as the head coach at Western Kentucky for the 2013 season. Rehired by Louisville the following year, he lasted five seasons in his second stint with the Cardinals before he was fired after a 2-8 start to the 2018 campaign.
Petrino, who also informed Atlanta Falcons football players of his decision to quit the team during the 2007 season with notes left in their lockers, was out of coaching in 2019.
Overall, Petrino 119-56 as a head coach, with four double-digit win seasons in 14 years as a head coach. And four others with nine wins. Which is why he continues to get jobs despite a “checkered” past.
As for Briles being connected to the job? The current high school coach is telling the media he never spoke with Missouri State. So there’s that.
Feleipe Franks may have left Florida, but he may not be leaving the SEC. Possibly.
In early December, Franks had announced that he would be taking his leave of Gainesville. At the time, it was unclear if Franks, who signed a contract with the Boston Red Sox this past summer, was leaving to play a professional sport or transfer to another school, although this latest development seems to indicate the latter is likely.
According to WholeHogSports.com, Feleipe Franks is expected to visit Arkansas this coming weekend. The website adds that Mississippi State, with new head coach Mike Leach in charge, is another school in which the quarterback is interested.
This report comes a month after Franks visited Kansas.
Franks was a four-star member of Florida’s 2016 recruiting class. He was rated as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Florida.
After starting eight games in 2017, Franks started all 13 for the Gators in 2018. He had started the first three games of 2019 before going down with a season-ending ankle injury.
During his time in Gainesville, Franks threw for 4,593 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in completing exactly 59 percent of his 622 passes.
Franks is a graduate transfer, so he’ll be eligible to play immediately at whichever Power Five school he ultimately chooses.
For the Michigan Wolverines football program, Tuesday saw the team’s defensive line depth take a bit of a hit.
On his personal Twitter account, Michael Dwumfour announced that he has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. The redshirt junior defensive lineman confirmed in the tweet that he’s leaving the Michigan Wolverines football team as a graduate transfer.
The 2020 season will be Dwumfour’s final year of eligibility.
“My time here at Michigan has come to an end,” Dwumfour wrote in the goodbye post. “These past four years [have] been some of the best [times] of my life. I’ve learned and matured so much here, I’ve built relationships that will last a lifetime. I would like to thank Coach Harbaugh, Coach Brown, Coach Nua, Coach Herb and staff and the athletic training staff for all they’ve done for me.”
A three-star member of U-M’s 2016 recruiting class, Dwumfour was the No. 23 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. He received a medical redshirt for his true freshman season.
Dwumfour played in 33 games during his time with the Wolverines, including 10 in 2019. He also started four of those contests, with half of those coming this past season.
Dwumfour is the third Michigan Wolverines football player to enter the transfer portal this month, joining running back Tru Wilson (HERE) and defensive back Jaylen Kelly-Powell (HERE).
Wake Forest football has countered a personnel loss on offense with a huge addition on the same side of the ball.
247Sports.com confirmed Tuesday that Terrance Davis has decided to transfer into the Wake Forest football program and continue his collegiate playing career for the Demon Deacons. The offensive lineman’s addition has yet to be confirmed by Wake.
“Davis is enrolled in classes and will likely be able to participate in spring camp,” the website wrote. On his personal Twitter account, Davis also indicated that he’s headed to Wake.
Davis announced he had opted to transfer from Maryland the same day he confirmed a move to Wake.
“These past 4 years have been beyond what I could imagine when I decided to attend the University of Maryland,” the lineman wrote. “You all let a kid live out his dream of playing for and representing his hometown school. You watched that same kid grow into a man right before your eyes.”
Because he leaves the Terrapins as a graduate of the university, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Demon Deacons in 2020.
A four-star 2016 signee, Davis was the No. 3 offensive guard in the country and the No. 2 player regardless of position in the state of Maryland.
His first three seasons, he started 27 games at right guard for the Terps. In 2019, the 6-3, 317-pound lineman started the first four games at the same position as well before going down with a knee injury. That injury allowed him to take a redshirt for this past season.
According to 247Sports, “Davis will have more starting experience than every other [returning] Wake Forest offensive lineman combined.”
Cal Bears football became the latest program to show that the college coaching cycle is one big circle of life.
Last month, Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin left to become the head coach at Cal Poly. Cal running backs coach Nick Edwards then left his post to take over as Baldwin’s offensive coordinator at Cal Poly.
Tuesday, Cal announced that Justin Wilcox has hired Aristotle Thompson would replace Edwards as running backs coach. Thompson’s last job? As the running backs coach at Cal Poly.
“I know first-hand the type of coach and person Aristotle is,” the Cal Bears football head coach said. “He joins our program after spending more than a decade coaching and teaching at a strong academic institution like Cal Poly, and understanding that type of strong academic environment is important. He also has a long track record of developing running backs, and he is well-known and well-liked in recruiting circles, particularly on the West Coast.”
Thompson spent the past 11 seasons at the FCS school. This will mark the 41-year-old’s first on-field job at the FBS level.
“I am excited to become part of a tremendous coaching staff at Cal,” Thompson said. “This is a program that has established a great culture over the last three years and I’ll do everything I can to contribute to it.”