Cal Bears football became the latest program to show that the college coaching cycle is one big circle of life.

Last month, Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin left to become the head coach at Cal Poly. Cal running backs coach Nick Edwards then left his post to take over as Baldwin’s offensive coordinator at Cal Poly.

Tuesday, Cal announced that Justin Wilcox has hired Aristotle Thompson would replace Edwards as running backs coach. Thompson’s last job? As the running backs coach at Cal Poly.

“I know first-hand the type of coach and person Aristotle is,” the Cal Bears football head coach said. “He joins our program after spending more than a decade coaching and teaching at a strong academic institution like Cal Poly, and understanding that type of strong academic environment is important. He also has a long track record of developing running backs, and he is well-known and well-liked in recruiting circles, particularly on the West Coast.”

Thompson spent the past 11 seasons at the FCS school. This will mark the 41-year-old’s first on-field job at the FBS level.

“I am excited to become part of a tremendous coaching staff at Cal,” Thompson said. “This is a program that has established a great culture over the last three years and I’ll do everything I can to contribute to it.”