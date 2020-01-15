As expected, the Clemson football program is losing a key offensive piece to the next level.

On Twitter Wednesday, Tee Higgins wrote that “it is with a grateful heart that I announce today my intention to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.” It had long been projected that the wide receiver would forgo his remaining season of eligibility.

“The last three years at Clemson have been unbelievable,” Higgins wrote. “1 national championship and 3 College Football Playoff appearances are accomplishments and experiences that can never be taken away.

“But Clemson is so much more than than. Clemson is different. It’s hard to explain… there really is something in these hills. If I had to boil it down to one word I guess it would have to be ‘FAMILY.’

“Clemson is family.”

Give God the Glory!🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Our0IDe88I — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) January 15, 2020

In three years as part of the Clemson football team, Higgins totaled 2,448 yards and 27 touchdowns on 135 receptions. The touchdowns are a school record.

This season, he tied a career-high with 59 receptions and set career-highs with 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns. On his only career carry, he ran for a 36-yard touchdown in the title-game loss to LSU this past Monday night. That second-quarter score gave the ACC Tigers a temporary 17-7 lead before the SEC Tigers came roaring back to secure a 42-25 win.

It’s expected that Higgins will be the latest in a growing line of Clemson receivers drafted in the first round. Mike Williams (2017), Sammy Watkins (2014) and DeAndre Hopkins (2013) are all former Tigers who became first-round selections.