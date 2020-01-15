Feleipe Franks may have left Florida, but he may not be leaving the SEC. Possibly.

In early December, Franks had announced that he would be taking his leave of Gainesville. At the time, it was unclear if Franks, who signed a contract with the Boston Red Sox this past summer, was leaving to play a professional sport or transfer to another school, although this latest development seems to indicate the latter is likely.

According to WholeHogSports.com, Feleipe Franks is expected to visit Arkansas this coming weekend. The website adds that Mississippi State, with new head coach Mike Leach in charge, is another school in which the quarterback is interested.

This report comes a month after Franks visited Kansas.

Franks was a four-star member of Florida’s 2016 recruiting class. He was rated as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Florida.

After starting eight games in 2017, Franks started all 13 for the Gators in 2018. He had started the first three games of 2019 before going down with a season-ending ankle injury.

During his time in Gainesville, Franks threw for 4,593 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in completing exactly 59 percent of his 622 passes.

Franks is a graduate transfer, so he’ll be eligible to play immediately at whichever Power Five school he ultimately chooses.