LSU looking into Odell Beckham Jr. passing out cash to players

When it came to LSU and the Odell Beckham Jr. cash situation that popped up, this was the next logical step.
Ahead of his alma mater’s College Football Playoff championship game appearance against Clemson, Beckham sent members of the LSU team new Beats headphones as well as a motivational message. That did not constitute an NCAA violation.
Following a resounding LSU win over Clemson that earned the football program it’s first national championship since 2007, Odell Beckham was seen on video gleefully handing out wads of what appeared to be cash to at least two LSU football players. That would constitute an NCAA violation.
In the fallout from Beckham’s stunt, the university claimed it was novelty money being passed about.
“It was a joke,” LSU associate athletic director Robert Munson said Tuesday. “The bills were fake bills.”
A day after that claim, however, Scott Gleeson of USA Today wrote that “LSU was investigating to see if all the bills were indeed fake and planned to interview both players.” For what it’s worth, Joe Burrow answered the following when asked on a podcast if he was given cash by Beckham:
“Umm… yeah. I’m not a student-athlete anymore, so I can say yeah.”
The first player shown in the aforementioned video — the Twitter account to which the video was posted has been switched to private — is Justin Jefferson, a junior wide receiver expected by some to leave LSU early for the 2020 NFL Draft. The second on the receiving end of a proverbial “$100 handshake” is Jontre Kirklin, a junior wide receiver who is expected to return to the Tigers in 2020.
If the money turned out to be real, it would impact the eligibility of any of the players who accepted it and are returning to school.
After being knocked off its perch last season, the SEC is back atop the postseason heap.
LSU’s resounding win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday night officially put the 2019-20 college football postseason to bed. That was the eighth win for the SEC during this month-long postseason, easily the most of any other conference. The .800 winning percentage for the SEC in the postseason was also far and away the highest.
Last season, the SEC went 6-6 during the 2018-19 postseason cycle, including Alabama’s beatdown at the hands of Clemson in the title game. At .667 (4-2), Conference USA had the best winning percentage a year ago.
Getting back to 2019-20, the Pac-12 was the only other Power Five conference with a winning record this postseason at 4-3 (.571). That’s an improvement from the 3-4 (.429) of a year ago and a far, far cry from the 1-8 (.125) egg the league laid two cycles ago.
Speaking of the postseason laying of eggs, the Big 12 went 1-5, posting a Pac-12-esque .168 winning percentage. Three of those losses came by double digits, including Oklahoma’s 63-28 woodshedding by LSU in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals.
As for the other Power Fives, the Big Ten went 4-5 (.444) and the ACC 4-7 (.364).
Football independents, incidentally, posted a .667 winning percentage (2-1).
And how did the Group of Five fare?
- Sun Belt 3-2 (.600)
- AAC 4-3 (.571)
- Mountain West (.571)
- MAC 3-4 (.429)
- Conference USA (.375)
The legend of Joe Burrow and his time at LSU only continues to grow.
Monday night, Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers capped off a magical 2019 season with a resounding win over Clemson in the national championship game in their own backyard. The Heisman Trophy winner, after a slow start by his lofty standards, finished strong. In completing 31-of-49 passes, Burrow threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns. More impressively, he didn’t toss an interception.
On his final throw of the first half, a touchdown pass to Thaddeus Moss, though, Burrow took a hard shot from a Clemson defender to his midsection. ESPN sideline reporter, Holly Rowe, stated that he was fighting to get his wind back. There were initial fears that he suffered broken ribs.
On Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast, Joe Burrow confirmed that he didn’t break any ribs in the LSU win. He did, though, acknowledge that he had suffered torn cartilage in his ribs on the hit in question.
“It’s overcoming my violent hangover right now. I’m getting pretty old,” Burrow said on the podcast. “No, I tore some cartilage in my ribs.”
Following the game, Ed Orgeron stated Burrow didn’t sustain a significant injury. “He’s fine,” the head coach added.
Monday night’s win was the last game of Burrow’s collegiate career. He’s expected by many (most) observers to be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
For one erstwhile Alabama Crimson Tide football player, the portal wait was a short one.
On his Twitter account Jan. 7, Jerome Ford tweeted a cryptic missive that read “I don’t know where im goin, I just know ima win.” A day later, it was confirmed by an Alabama Crimson Tide football official that the running back’s name was listed in the NCAA transfer database.
Via Twitter exactly one week after his first social-media missive, Ford indicated that he was committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Cincinnati.
Ford was a four-star member of Alabama’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 12 all-purpose back in the country. The Florida product took a redshirt as a true freshman.
This past season, and because of suspensions ahead of him on the depth chart, Ford started the 2019 opener against Duke. After that, he appeared in just three games the rest of the year. He finished his redshirt freshman season with 114 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.
Barring the unexpected, Ford would have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves on to another FBS school. That would then leave him with two years of eligibility beyond that.
Ford’s announcement came three days after Michael Warren II announced he is headed to the 2020 NFL Draft. This past season, Warren led the Bearcats with 1,265 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Feleipe Franks may have left Florida, but he may not be leaving the SEC. Possibly.
In early December, Franks had announced that he would be taking his leave of Gainesville. At the time, it was unclear if Franks, who signed a contract with the Boston Red Sox this past summer, was leaving to play a professional sport or transfer to another school, although this latest development seems to indicate the latter is likely.
According to WholeHogSports.com, Feleipe Franks is expected to visit Arkansas this coming weekend. The website adds that Mississippi State, with new head coach Mike Leach in charge, is another school in which the quarterback is interested.
This report comes a month after Franks visited Kansas.
Franks was a four-star member of Florida’s 2016 recruiting class. He was rated as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Florida.
After starting eight games in 2017, Franks started all 13 for the Gators in 2018. He had started the first three games of 2019 before going down with a season-ending ankle injury.
During his time in Gainesville, Franks threw for 4,593 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in completing exactly 59 percent of his 622 passes.
Franks is a graduate transfer, so he’ll be eligible to play immediately at whichever Power Five school he ultimately chooses.