For the Michigan Wolverines football program, Tuesday saw the team’s defensive line depth take a bit of a hit.

On his personal Twitter account, Michael Dwumfour announced that he has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. The redshirt junior defensive lineman confirmed in the tweet that he’s leaving the Michigan Wolverines football team as a graduate transfer.

The 2020 season will be Dwumfour’s final year of eligibility.

“My time here at Michigan has come to an end,” Dwumfour wrote in the goodbye post. “These past four years [have] been some of the best [times] of my life. I’ve learned and matured so much here, I’ve built relationships that will last a lifetime. I would like to thank Coach Harbaugh, Coach Brown, Coach Nua, Coach Herb and staff and the athletic training staff for all they’ve done for me.”

A three-star member of U-M’s 2016 recruiting class, Dwumfour was the No. 23 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. He received a medical redshirt for his true freshman season.

Dwumfour played in 33 games during his time with the Wolverines, including 10 in 2019. He also started four of those contests, with half of those coming this past season.

Dwumfour is the third Michigan Wolverines football player to enter the transfer portal this month, joining running back Tru Wilson (HERE) and defensive back Jaylen Kelly-Powell (HERE).