Just six days into his tenure as the Mississippi State football head coach, Mike Leach may have just secured his first win.

Dec. 12, Kylin Hill announced that he would be leaving the Mississippi State football team and entering his name into the 2020 NFL Draft. Jan. 9, Leach was named as MSU’s next head coach.

Wednesday evening, the running back posted the following message on his personal Twitter account:

“After careful consideration, I’ve decided to return to Mississippi State for my senior season.”

Added Hill, “I’m… excited for the opportunity to play my final season in the Coach Leach era of Mississippi State football.”

Because Hill did not hire an agent, he is well within his rights to rescind the earlier draft proclamation and return to Starkville.

Hill led the Bulldogs and the SEC this past season with 1,350 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns on 242 carries. He added 18 catches for 180 yards and another touchdown coming out of the backfield.

For his career, Hill has totaled 2,477 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, and another 394 and five through the air.