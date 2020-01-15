Pitt Panthers football
Getty Images

Pitt RB V’Lique Carter enters transfer portal

By John TaylorJan 15, 2020, 3:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

In his first game with the Pitt Panthers football team, V’Lique Carter shined.  Two seasons later, he’s gone.  Well, at least, he’s partially gone.

Wednesday morning, a Pitt Panthers football official confirmed to CFT that Carter’s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.  It had been reported Tuesday that the running back was set to enter the portal.

Coming out of high school in Florida, Carter was a three-star 2018 signee.  He originally came to the Pitt Panthers football program as a defensive back, but was moved to running back midway through his true freshman season.

Carter ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns (on seven carries) during his backfield debut in Pitt’s win over Duke in late October of 2018.  After that, his single-game high was 47 yards (this past October).  Those were the only two rushing touchdowns during his time with the Panthers as well.

For the Pitt portion of his playing career, Carter will apparently finish with 445 yards on the ground.  Of those, 243 came during the 2019 season.

Carter was also a threat out of the backfield as he caught 17 passes for 183 yards and two more touchdowns in 2019.  Those were the second-most among for any Panthers running back.

Barring the unexpected, Carter will have to sit out the 2020 season.  He would then have two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Grant Delpit, Patrick Queen first of LSU’s juniors to exit for NFL

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJan 15, 2020, 4:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

The LSU team that rocked Clemson on Monday night started no less than 13 third-year players. (I’m including redshirt sophomore linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson in this calculation). That doesn’t even count seniors like Joe Burrow, defensive end Rashard Lawrence and cornerback Kristian Fulton; nor does it count departed passing game coordinator Joe Brady, in a sense a transfer who has now graduated to the Carolina Panthers.

Point being: the LSU team that defends the national championship will be quite different than the one that won it, the only question is how different.

Not even 48 hours removed from hoisting the trophy, LSU is 0-for-2 on keeping its juniors around.

First up was safety Grant Delpit, who surprised no one by declaring.

The Thorpe Award winner was expected to turn pro after ranking fourth on the club with 65 tackles while intercepting two passes. Delpit battled injuries for much of his junior year and started as a freshman, so it would have been a stunner if he didn’t turn pro.

The next defection was a surprise, as linebacker Patrick Queen hung up his gold helmet.

Other than perhaps Burrow himself, no Tiger increased his draft status this season like Queen — particularly late in the year. After beginning the season as a part-time player, Queen blossomed into the most disruptive player in LSU’s front seven by the Playoff run. He collected 85 tackles on the year; after never topping the 6-tackle mark over LSU’s first seven games, he posted seven or more in six of their last eight games.

Queen tied with fellow junior linebacker Jacob Phillips for the team lead during the Playoff run with 16 tackles. He was named Defensive MVP of the CFP title game.

With Delpit and Queen gone, the attention will now turn to Phillips, and Chaisson, and junior safety JaCoby Stevens, and fellow junior safety Kary Vincent, Jr.

And that’s just the back seven.

Tee Higgins leaving Clemson early for 2020 NFL Draft

Clemson football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 15, 2020, 3:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

As expected, the Clemson football program is losing a key offensive piece to the next level.

On Twitter Wednesday, Tee Higgins wrote that “it is with a grateful heart that I announce today my intention to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.” It had long been projected that the wide receiver would forgo his remaining season of eligibility.

“The last three years at Clemson have been unbelievable,” Higgins wrote. “1 national championship and 3 College Football Playoff appearances are accomplishments and experiences that can never be taken away.

“But Clemson is so much more than than.  Clemson is different.  It’s hard to explain… there really is something in these hills.  If I had to boil it down to one word I guess it would have to be ‘FAMILY.’

“Clemson is family.”

In three years as part of the Clemson football team, Higgins totaled 2,448 yards and 27 touchdowns on 135 receptions.  The touchdowns are a school record.

This season, he tied a career-high with 59 receptions and set career-highs with 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns.  On his only career carry, he ran for a 36-yard touchdown in the title-game loss to LSU this past Monday night.  That second-quarter score gave the ACC Tigers a temporary 17-7 lead before the SEC Tigers came roaring back to secure a 42-25 win.

It’s expected that Higgins will be the latest in a growing line of Clemson receivers drafted in the first round. Mike Williams (2017), Sammy Watkins (2014) and DeAndre Hopkins (2013) are all former Tigers who became first-round selections.

SEC finishes 2019-20 postseason with highest winning percentage; the Big 12, not so much

SEC postseason
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 15, 2020, 2:34 PM EST
1 Comment

After being knocked off its perch last season, the SEC is back atop the postseason heap.

LSU’s resounding win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday night officially put the 2019-20 college football postseason to bed.  That was the eighth win for the SEC during this month-long postseason, easily the most of any other conference.  The .800 winning percentage for the SEC in the postseason was also far and away the highest.

Last season, the SEC went 6-6 during the 2018-19 postseason cycle, including Alabama’s beatdown at the hands of Clemson in the title game.  At .667 (4-2), Conference USA had the best winning percentage a year ago.

Getting back to 2019-20, the Pac-12 was the only other Power Five conference with a winning record this postseason at 4-3 (.571).  That’s an improvement from the 3-4 (.429) of a year ago and a far, far cry from the 1-8 (.125) egg the league laid two cycles ago.

Speaking of the postseason laying of eggs, the Big 12 went 1-5, posting a Pac-12-esque .168 winning percentage.  Three of those losses came by double digits, including Oklahoma’s 63-28 woodshedding by LSU in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

As for the other Power Fives, the Big Ten went 4-5 (.444) and the ACC 4-7 (.364).

Football independents, incidentally, posted a .667 winning percentage (2-1).

And how did the Group of Five fare?

  • Sun Belt 3-2 (.600)
  • AAC 4-3 (.571)
  • Mountain West (.571)
  • MAC 3-4 (.429)
  • Conference USA (.375)

LSU looking into Odell Beckham Jr. passing out cash to players

LSU Odell Beckham cash
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 15, 2020, 1:47 PM EST
5 Comments

When it came to LSU and the Odell Beckham Jr. cash situation that popped up, this was the next logical step.

Ahead of his alma mater’s College Football Playoff championship game appearance against Clemson, Beckham sent members of the LSU team new Beats headphones as well as a motivational message.  That did not constitute an NCAA violation.

Following a resounding LSU win over Clemson that earned the football program it’s first national championship since 2007, Odell Beckham was seen on video gleefully handing out wads of what appeared to be cash to at least two LSU football players.  That would constitute an NCAA violation.

In the fallout from Beckham’s stunt, the university claimed it was novelty money being passed about.

“It was a joke,” LSU associate athletic director Robert Munson said Tuesday. “The bills were fake bills.”

A day after that claim, however, Scott Gleeson of USA Today wrote that “LSU was investigating to see if all the bills were indeed fake and planned to interview both players.” For what it’s worth, Joe Burrow answered the following when asked on a podcast if he was given cash by Beckham:

Umm… yeah. I’m not a student-athlete anymore, so I can say yeah.

The first player shown in the aforementioned video — the Twitter account to which the video was posted has been switched to private — is Justin Jefferson, a junior wide receiver expected by some to leave LSU early for the 2020 NFL Draft.  The second on the receiving end of a proverbial “$100 handshake” is Jontre Kirklin, a junior wide receiver who is expected to return to the Tigers in 2020.

If the money turned out to be real, it would impact the eligibility of any of the players who accepted it and are returning to school.