In his first game with the Pitt Panthers football team, V’Lique Carter shined. Two seasons later, he’s gone. Well, at least, he’s partially gone.

Wednesday morning, a Pitt Panthers football official confirmed to CFT that Carter’s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. It had been reported Tuesday that the running back was set to enter the portal.

Coming out of high school in Florida, Carter was a three-star 2018 signee. He originally came to the Pitt Panthers football program as a defensive back, but was moved to running back midway through his true freshman season.

Carter ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns (on seven carries) during his backfield debut in Pitt’s win over Duke in late October of 2018. After that, his single-game high was 47 yards (this past October). Those were the only two rushing touchdowns during his time with the Panthers as well.

For the Pitt portion of his playing career, Carter will apparently finish with 445 yards on the ground. Of those, 243 came during the 2019 season.

Carter was also a threat out of the backfield as he caught 17 passes for 183 yards and two more touchdowns in 2019. Those were the second-most among for any Panthers running back.

Barring the unexpected, Carter will have to sit out the 2020 season. He would then have two years of eligibility starting in 2021.