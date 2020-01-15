After being knocked off its perch last season, the SEC is back atop the postseason heap.

LSU’s resounding win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday night officially put the 2019-20 college football postseason to bed. That was the eighth win for the SEC during this month-long postseason, easily the most of any other conference. The .800 winning percentage for the SEC in the postseason was also far and away the highest.

Last season, the SEC went 6-6 during the 2018-19 postseason cycle, including Alabama’s beatdown at the hands of Clemson in the title game. At .667 (4-2), Conference USA had the best winning percentage a year ago.

Getting back to 2019-20, the Pac-12 was the only other Power Five conference with a winning record this postseason at 4-3 (.571). That’s an improvement from the 3-4 (.429) of a year ago and a far, far cry from the 1-8 (.125) egg the league laid two cycles ago.

Speaking of the postseason laying of eggs, the Big 12 went 1-5, posting a Pac-12-esque .168 winning percentage. Three of those losses came by double digits, including Oklahoma’s 63-28 woodshedding by LSU in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

As for the other Power Fives, the Big Ten went 4-5 (.444) and the ACC 4-7 (.364).

Football independents, incidentally, posted a .667 winning percentage (2-1).

And how did the Group of Five fare?