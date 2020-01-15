Wake Forest football has countered a personnel loss on offense with a huge addition on the same side of the ball.

247Sports.com confirmed Tuesday that Terrance Davis has decided to transfer into the Wake Forest football program and continue his collegiate playing career for the Demon Deacons. The offensive lineman’s addition has yet to be confirmed by Wake.

“Davis is enrolled in classes and will likely be able to participate in spring camp,” the website wrote. On his personal Twitter account, Davis also indicated that he’s headed to Wake.

Davis announced he had opted to transfer from Maryland the same day he confirmed a move to Wake.

“These past 4 years have been beyond what I could imagine when I decided to attend the University of Maryland,” the lineman wrote. “You all let a kid live out his dream of playing for and representing his hometown school. You watched that same kid grow into a man right before your eyes.”

Because he leaves the Terrapins as a graduate of the university, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Demon Deacons in 2020.

A four-star 2016 signee, Davis was the No. 3 offensive guard in the country and the No. 2 player regardless of position in the state of Maryland.

His first three seasons, he started 27 games at right guard for the Terps. In 2019, the 6-3, 317-pound lineman started the first four games at the same position as well before going down with a knee injury. That injury allowed him to take a redshirt for this past season.

According to 247Sports, “Davis will have more starting experience than every other [returning] Wake Forest offensive lineman combined.”