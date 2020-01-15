Wake Forest football has countered a personnel loss on offense with a huge addition on the same side of the ball.
247Sports.com confirmed Tuesday that Terrance Davis has decided to transfer into the Wake Forest football program and continue his collegiate playing career for the Demon Deacons. The offensive lineman’s addition has yet to be confirmed by Wake.
“Davis is enrolled in classes and will likely be able to participate in spring camp,” the website wrote. On his personal Twitter account, Davis also indicated that he’s headed to Wake.
Davis announced he had opted to transfer from Maryland the same day he confirmed a move to Wake.
“These past 4 years have been beyond what I could imagine when I decided to attend the University of Maryland,” the lineman wrote. “You all let a kid live out his dream of playing for and representing his hometown school. You watched that same kid grow into a man right before your eyes.”
Because he leaves the Terrapins as a graduate of the university, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Demon Deacons in 2020.
A four-star 2016 signee, Davis was the No. 3 offensive guard in the country and the No. 2 player regardless of position in the state of Maryland.
His first three seasons, he started 27 games at right guard for the Terps. In 2019, the 6-3, 317-pound lineman started the first four games at the same position as well before going down with a knee injury. That injury allowed him to take a redshirt for this past season.
According to 247Sports, “Davis will have more starting experience than every other [returning] Wake Forest offensive lineman combined.”
Cal Bears football became the latest program to show that the college coaching cycle is one big circle of life.
Last month, Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin left to become the head coach at Cal Poly. Cal running backs coach Nick Edwards then left his post to take over as Baldwin’s offensive coordinator at Cal Poly.
Tuesday, Cal announced that Justin Wilcox has hired Aristotle Thompson would replace Edwards as running backs coach. Thompson’s last job? As the running backs coach at Cal Poly.
“I know first-hand the type of coach and person Aristotle is,” the Cal Bears football head coach said. “He joins our program after spending more than a decade coaching and teaching at a strong academic institution like Cal Poly, and understanding that type of strong academic environment is important. He also has a long track record of developing running backs, and he is well-known and well-liked in recruiting circles, particularly on the West Coast.”
Thompson spent the past 11 seasons at the FCS school. This will mark the 41-year-old’s first on-field job at the FBS level.
“I am excited to become part of a tremendous coaching staff at Cal,” Thompson said. “This is a program that has established a great culture over the last three years and I’ll do everything I can to contribute to it.”
Both coordinators are now in place for Greg Schiano‘s second first Rutgers football coaching staff.
Earlier this month, Schiano plucked Sean Gleason from Oklahoma State to serve as offensive coordinator. Tuesday, RU announced that Robb Smith has been hired as defensive coordinator.
Smith and Schiano are very familiar as the former served on the latter’s first RU staff from 2009-12. The first three seasons, he was the Scarlet Knights’ special teams coordinator. In 2012, he shifted to defensive coordinator.
His positional responsibilities at RU were outside linebackers, cornerbacks, linebackers an the secondary.
Smith also worked on Schiano’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff as linebackers coach in 2012.
“Robb is one of the best defensive coaches I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” said the Rutgers football head coach in a statement. “We are fortunate to have him joining our staff. He works tirelessly to develop players and help them reach their full potential. We are excited to have him and his family back home.”
After the one-year stint in Tampa, Smith was the coordinator at Arkansas (2014-16) and Minnesota (2017-18).
“I am excited to be back at Rutgers,” said Smith. “We had great success our first time around together and I look forward to working with coach Schiano again to accomplish our unfinished business. My family and I are glad to be back in New Jersey.”
With this hiring, Schiano has now filled eight positions on his 10-man Rutgers staff. The others are:
- Sean Gleeson — offensive coordinator (HERE)
- Nunzio Campanile — offensive assistant
- Augie Hoffman, offensive assistant (HERE)
- Tiquan Underwood — wide receivers (HERE)
- Andrew Aurich — offensive line (HERE)
- Robb Smith, defensive coordinator
- Jim Panagos — defensive line (HERE)
- Fran Brown — co-defensive coordinator/secondary (HERE)
The dramatic reshaping of the Texas Longhorns football coaching staff continued Tuesday, with Tom Herman adding yet another new assistant.
Herman has already swapped out coordinators, with Mike Yurcich replacing Tim Beck on the offensive side of the ball — Beck has since landed at NC State — and Chris Ash replacing Todd Orlando on the defensive side. Monday, Herman added assistants on each side of the ball, with the Texas Longhorns football program confirming the hiring of Jay Valai and Andre Coleman.
A day later, the Texas Longhorns football program announced Coleman Hutzler has been hired by Herman as co-defensive coordinator. Hutzler will also coach linebackers for the Longhorns.
Orlando, the deposed defensive coordinator, was also linebackers coach.
“Coleman is a coach who came highly recommended by several people I have a great deal of respect for in our business,” the Texas Longhorns head football coach said in a statement. “When we had a chance to sit down and talk with him, he certainly lived up to everything we had heard. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience, is high energy and has accomplished a great deal while spending much of his career coaching in big-time environments in the SEC. He’ll do a terrific job developing our linebackers and helping us grow on defense. We’re excited to get him on board and to get him around our team and out on the road recruiting for us.”
Hutzler had spent the past four seasons as the linebackers coach and special teams coordinator for Will Muschamp at South Carolina. He was also on Muschamp’s Florida staff in 2014.
Muschamp, of course, was part of the Texas Longhorns football program as defensive coordinator from 2008-10.
In addition to USC and UF, the 35-year-old Hutzler has also been on staffs at Boston College (2015) and New Mexico (2012-13).
A month after losing their offensive coordinator, it appears that the Oregon Ducks football program has found a replacement.
Dec. 11, coordinator Marcus Arroyo officially left Oregon to take the head job at UNLV. Exactly 23 days later, Joe Moorhead was fired as the head coach at Mississippi State.
Those two events are coming to a confluence as it’s being reported by college football insider Brett McMurphy that Moorhead will replace Arroyo on the Oregon Ducks football staff. It’s unclear if, like Arroyo, Moorhead will coach quarterbacks as well.
In two seasons at Mississippi State, Moorhead went 14-12. Moorhead’s firing was centered on an ugly fight between teammates in the run-up to the Music City Bowl.
The day after Christmas, it was reported that freshman Garrett Shrader, who was supposed to start the bowl game at quarterback, was injured in a post-practice scuffle with a defensive teammate. The altercation was preceded by an in-practice altercation during a contact drill. Shrader suffered some orbital bone damage as a result of the incident.
The MSU job was, at the time, the furthest west Moorhead had worked in a three-decade coaching career.
From 2016-17, Moorhead was the coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Penn State. In the four years before that, he was the head coach at FCS Fordham. He’s also been on staffs at UConn (2009-11), Akron (2004-2008) and Georgetown (2003).
Moorhead was the coordinator at all three of those latter stops.