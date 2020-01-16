Alonzo Highsmith not returning to The U

Alonzo Highsmith will not be walking through that door.

After speculation that the former national champion fullback and the Miami Sports Hall of Famer could leave his post as the Cleveland Browns vice president of player personnel would return to his alma mater, Canes AD Blake James released a statement Thursday confirming that would not happen.

James confirmed the two sides held discussion over a possible reunion, though they, obviously, could not come to an agreement on what Highsmith’s role would be. The rumored disagreement was whether Highsmith would work for Manny Diaz or with Diaz, specifically as to whether or not Highsmith would have a say in which players the Hurricanes recruited.

According to local reports, Highsmith joining the staff was always an idea among Miami’s donors and university higher-ups, not one generated by Diaz or Highsmith. And if that’s the case, it sounds like the type of leadership plan used by an organization like, well, like the Cleveland Browns.