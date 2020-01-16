It’s been quite the day for the Baylor Bears football program in its search for a head coach. And it’s not even noon.

Earlier this week, Justin Fuente emerged as a candidate to take over for Matt Rhule at the Big 12 school. Thursday, Fuente indicated that he will remain at Virginia Tech.

Louisiana’s Billy Napier has also been mentioned as a potential Rhule replacement, with his candidacy seemingly increasing with Fuente out of the picture. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, however, is now reporting that Napier will remain at Louisiana.

SOURCES: Billy Napier is going to stay at #Louisiana. He’s been a top candidate for several Power 5 openings this winter. Napier’s very excited about the team he has in 2020 and the direction of the program. Look for him to be a top target for many programs in next year’s cycle. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 16, 2020

Napier was also reportedly a candidate for the Mississippi State job earlier this month.

In his second season with the Ragin’ Cajuns, Napier led Louisiana to its first 10-win season in the program’s history in 2019. The school has also played in the Sun Belt Conference championship game both seasons after winning the West division each year

Overall, Napier is 17-10 at Louisiana overall and 12-4 in conference play.

In early January, Louisiana announced that it had reached an agreement on a contract extension with Napier. Napier is now signed through the 2025 season. The school had previously announced a one-year extension for Napier in October of last year that tied him to the program through 2023.

With Napier and Fuente out of the mix, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson are believed to be candidates for the Baylor Bears football head coaching job. The school could also stay in-house with current BU assistant Joey McGuire.